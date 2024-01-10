SAG Awards – nominees in full

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment

SAG Awards – nominees in full

By Press Association
The cast of Oppenheimer (Ian West/PA)
The cast of Oppenheimer (Ian West/PA)

Oppenheimer and Barbie lead the nominations at the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Here are the nominees in full:

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Bradley Cooper – Maestro
Colman Domingo – Rustin
Paul Giamatti – The Holdovers
Cillian Murphy – Oppenheimer
Jeffrey Wright – American Fiction

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Annette Bening – Nyad
Lily Gladstone – Killers Of The Flower Moon
Carey Mulligan – Maestro
Margot Robbie – Barbie
Emma Stone – Poor Things

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Sterling K Brown – American Fiction
Willem Dafoe – Poor Things
Robert De Niro – Killers Of The Flower Moon
Robert Downey Jr – Oppenheimer
Ryan Gosling – Barbie

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Emily Blunt – Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks – The Color Purple
Penelope Cruz – Ferrari
Jodie Foster – Nyad
Da’Vine Joy Randolph – The Holdovers

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

American Fiction
Barbie
The Color Purple
Killers Of The Flower Moon
Oppenheimer

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Matt Bomer – Fellow Travellers
Jon Hamm – Fargo
David Oyelowo – Lawman: Bass Reeves
Tony Shalhoub – Mr Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie
Steven Yeun – Beef

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Uzo Aduba – Painkiller
Kathryn Hahn – Tiny Beautiful Things
Brie Larson – Lessons In Chemistry
Bel Powley – A Small Light
Ali Wong – Beef

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Brian Cox – Succession
Billy Crudup – The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin – Succession
Matthew Macfadyen – Succession
Pedro Pascal – The Last Of Us

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show
Elizabeth Debicki – The Crown
Bella Ramsey – The Last Of Us
Keri Russell – The Diplomat
Sarah Snook – Succession

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso
Bill Hader – Barry
Ebon Moss-Bachrach – The Bear
Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso
Jeremy Allen White – The Bear

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Alex Borstein – The Marvellous Mrs Maisel
Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvellous Mrs Maisel
Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary
Ayo Edebiri – The Bear
Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

The Crown
The Gilded Age
The Last Of Us
The Morning Show
Succession

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy

Abbott Elementary
Barry
The Bear
Only Murders In The Building
Ted Lasso

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
Barbie
Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3
Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny
John Wick: Chapter 4
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series
Ashoka
Barry
Beef
The Last of Us
The Mandalorian