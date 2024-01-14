Extra alleges Mia Goth kicked him in the head on MaXXXine set

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment

Extra alleges Mia Goth kicked him in the head on MaXXXine set

By Press Association
A case has been filed against Mia Goth (Matt Crossick/PA)
A case has been filed against Mia Goth (Matt Crossick/PA)

An extra has alleged in a Los Angeles court filing that British actress Mia Goth kicked him in the head on the set of slasher film MaXXXine.

James Hunter claims as a background actor on the latest instalment in the X series, which follows on from the success of X and Pearl, he was covered in fake blood and told to lie in the ground and play dead.

He says in April 2023 he “laid in the dirt for several hours, enduring ants and mosquitoes” and during the scene Goth was supposed to step over him.

After a few takes playing “dead parishioner”, he alleges the actress was warned about being nearly stepping on him.

Fury Premiere – BFI London Film Festival
Shia LeBeouf and Mia Goth (Jonathan Brady/PA)

The filing to the Superior Court of California, county of Los Angeles states: “In the following take, defendant Goth intentionally kicked plaintiff in his head with her boot.

“The kick in the head caused plaintiff to immediately experience headache and stiffness in his neck.”

Mr Hunter says he reported the incident and was told filming would continue.

Following the shoot ending, he alleges that Goth “laughed” at him in the bathroom and, after removing his costume, left for the day.

He claims the next day he was was banned from the film set and was diagnosed a few days later with concussion at Placentia-Linda hospital in Placentia, California.

Mr Hunter alleges he “has continued to suffer, symptoms of the head trauma, including disorientation, vertigo, migraines, nightmares, and severe emotional distress” and has filed a civil action of battery against Goth.

He also also filed action on A24 Films LLC, Goth, and director Ti West claiming wrongful termination.

Goth has starred in all films in the X film series, which focus on a female protagonist and have been directed and written by West.

The origin story, Pearl, was also written by Goth and she has served as a producer on the project.

The 30-year-old is in a relationship with American actor Shia LaBeouf, who she starred with in Lars von Trier’s Nymphomaniac, and they have one child.

Goth, West and A24 Films have been contacted for comment.