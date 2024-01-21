Saoirse Ronan says she was meant to be ‘a weird Barbie’ in Greta Gerwig’s film

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment

Saoirse Ronan says she was meant to be ‘a weird Barbie’ in Greta Gerwig’s film

By Press Association
Saoirse Ronan has talked about the Barbie film (Ian West/PA)
Saoirse Ronan has talked about the Barbie film (Ian West/PA)

Irish actress Saoirse Ronan has said she was meant to be “a weird Barbie” in the Greta Gerwig-directed film about the popular Mattel doll.

The US-born actress, 29, who starred in Gerwig’s 2017 movie Lady Bird and her 2019 adaptation of Little Women, said she would have starred alongside Saturday Night Live comedian Kate McKinnon, who played the actual “Weird Barbie”.

Australian actress Margot Robbie was cast as the main character, while Ryan Gosling played her boyfriend Ken in the film, directed by Gerwig 40, and co-written with her partner Noah Baumbach.

Little Women Photocall – London
Saoirse Ronan, Florence Pugh and Greta Gerwig, attend the Little Women photocall (Lia Toby/PA)

Speaking to US publication Variety about the cameo that never happened, Ronan said: “I was definitely going to be a weird Barbie.

“I don’t know how to take that, you know?

“I mean, I would have been with Kate McKinnon, so that would have been nice.

“But yeah, I worked with Jacqueline Durran, the costume designer.

“After they’d made it, I was like, who was I going to be anyway?

“Because I had a scene, but didn’t ever get to do it and I wasn’t in the movie… and she was like, ‘Oh, obviously you are going to be a really weird Barbie, Saoirse’.”

Reflecting on what her Barbie could have been like, Ronan said: “I think I’d be the very strange girl that talked to herself and always had her pet dog with her all the time and she just talked to the dog and wouldn’t look at anyone.”

Gerwig had revealed to entertainment site Cinema Blend in July 2023 that Ronan and Wonka actor Timothee Chalamet were meant to have a “specialty cameo”, but said the actress was producing at the time.

Graham Norton Show – London
Saoirse Ronan and Timothee Chalamet during the filming for the Graham Norton Show (Isabel Infantes/PA)

“Both of them couldn’t do it, and I was so annoyed,” she said.

Ronan had told US publication People in September 2022 she was “gutted” that she could not make a cameo in the film.

Chalamet starred opposite Ronan in Little Women, as Laurie, and played her character’s love interest, Kyle, in Lady Bird.

Following Barbie’s release, Warner Bros said the movie contributed more than £80 million to the UK economy.

The film has been nominated for a slew of awards and won the first Golden Globe for cinematic and box office achievement.

Ronan has starred in films that include Atonement (2007), The Lovely Bones (2009), Hanna (2011), Brooklyn (2015) and The French Dispatch (2021).