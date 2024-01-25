Pop star Dua Lipa ‘on cloud nine’ after multiple Brit Award nominations

Dua Lipa said she was “jumping up and down” after learning she had been nominated for three major Brit Awards.

The singer and actress, 28, appeared at the world premiere of Argylle alongside British director Matthew Vaughn and her co-stars including Bryce Dallas Howard, Henry Cavill, John Cena, Bryan Cranston and Samuel L Jackson in London’s Leicester Square.

The premiere came hours after she was nominated for artist of the year, best pop act and song of the year for her summer track Dance The Night from box office juggernaut Barbie – in which she also appeared as Mermaid Barbie.

Bryce Dallas Howard arriving for the world premiere of Argylle at the Odeon Luxe in London. Picture date: Wednesday January 24, 2024.

“I’m definitely on cloud nine,” she told the PA news agency.

“I got the news while I was in the make-up chair getting ready for this, so I was just like jumping up and down really excited, and I’m super excited to perform and be back on that stage. Lots of exciting things.”

The British-Albanian star said she had “so much fun” playing LaGrange in spy thriller Argylle, adapted from author Elly Conway’s best-selling espionage novels.

She said: “It was such a new experience for me. I’d never done anything like this before, we shot this about two years ago and to have such an amazing experience alongside Henry Cavill and John Cena, and they were just so lovely and made the experience so easy and so fun.

“I loved every moment and, also, I had the opportunity to sit and watch some of the other cast do their parts and like the big action scenes, I had a blast.

“There were some really fun stunts that I got to do that I love, I just wanted to throw myself into the experience.”

Members of the cast arrive for the world premiere of Argylle at the Odeon Luxe in London (Ian West/PA)

US actor Jackson, 75, said he hopes the film has a sequel.

“I love making movies with Matthew (Vaughn), he makes fun movies,” he told PA.

“I love the fact that I think this story is more of an origin story than an ending story and that if they do more of them, I’ll have a chance to do more and that’s always an enticement.”

Breaking Bad star Cranston, 67, said he loves how Vaughn “tries to keep everything in order”.

Bryan Cranston arriving for the world premiere of Argylle at the Odeon Luxe in London (Ian West/PA)

“This movie is for everyone, it’s ageless,” he said. “It doesn’t matter who you are, economic status, educational status, it doesn’t matter.

“It is escapism, you will watch this, you will realise this is the audacity of this movie maker Matthew Vaughn and what he always consistently is able to do is insane.

“And that’s partly why I like to do it because it he always takes a big swing, he never plays it easy. He’s always in the risk.”

Cranston added that it’s “fun to play with actors who are really, really good, it makes me really work at the top of my game”, comparing it to a tennis match.