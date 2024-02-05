Cara Delevingne makes stage debut with West End role in Cabaret

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment

Cara Delevingne makes stage debut with West End role in Cabaret

By Press Association
Cara Delevingne will make her stage debut in Cabaret (Anthony Behar/PA)
Cara Delevingne will make her stage debut in Cabaret (Anthony Behar/PA)

Cara Delevingne will make her stage debut when she performs in London’s West End from March.

Known for the fantasy series Carnival Row and science fiction film Valerian And The City of A Thousand Planets, the London-born model and actress will take on the role of flamboyant flapper Sally Bowles in the musical Cabaret at the Kit Cat Club at the Playhouse Theatre.

Previously, the production has seen Sex Education star Aimee Lou Wood, Holby City actress Amy Lennox and Irish singer and actress Jessie Buckley take on the lead role at the venue.

Evening Standard Film Awards – London
Luke Treadaway will play The Emcee alongside Cara Delevingne (Ian West/PA)

Delevingne, also known for the romantic film Paper Towns and superhero movie Suicide Squad, said: “There are no words to explain the excitement I have to return home to make my stage debut in such an iconic role.

“I am so inspired by the brilliant actors who have played Sally in past productions around the world and in this one in the West End.

“I cannot wait to be a part of this brilliant cast and production.”

Theatre actress Nic Myers will be Sally once a week in the production, which sees the songs Wilkommen, Don’t Tell Mama, Mein Herr, Maybe This Time, Money and Cabaret performed.

Delevingne will be opposite Olivier Award-winning actor Luke Treadaway, also known for horror shows Lockwood & Co and Fortitude.

Treadaway, who will play legendary and notorious The Emcee, said: “I can’t wait to become a member of the Kit Kat Club and join this extraordinary production.

“It’s a huge thrill to be asked to take this on and I’m very excited to get started.”

Cabaret, set at the Kit Kat Club, is about the Weimar Berlin of 1931, a sassy, sizzling haven of decadence.

It was revived in December 2021 and in April of the following year won seven Olivier Awards.

The new cast will also see Michael Ahomka-Lindsay as Clifford Bradshaw, Beverley Klein as Fraulein Schneider and The World’s End actor Teddy Kempner as Herr Schultz.

The Broadway production starring Fantastic Beasts star Eddie Redmayne, who was in the West End revival, and Glow star Gayle Rankin will open at the August Wilson Theatre in April.

Cabaret starring Delevingne will run from March 11 to June 1 and the production is taking bookings until February 2025.