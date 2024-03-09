Megan Fox and Winnie The Pooh horror win big at awards honouring ‘worst’ in film

Megan Fox and a Winnie The Pooh slasher film were among the award winners at the 44th Razzie Awards.

The Golden Raspberry Awards, which organisers describe as the “ugly cousin to the Oscars”, honours the “worst” in contemporary cinema.

Winnie The Pooh: Blood And Honey, which reimagines childhood characters from the Hundred Acre Wood as serial killers, swept the awards with five wins, including worst picture.

The Mean Gays host the 44th Razzies Awards!https://t.co/C339jkBgFQ pic.twitter.com/xZaH4AX5rp — The Razzie® Awards (@RazzieAwards) March 9, 2024

The horror movie, which has a sequel coming out this year, draws from AA Milne’s classic tale.

Hollywood actress Fox, 37, received two awards, one for her role in action film Expend4bles.

Sylvester Stallone was awarded worst supporting actor for playing Barney in the comedy film while Fox, who played Gina, won worst supporting actress.

The Jennifer’s Body star also won the worst actress award for her role in the action thriller Johnny And Clyde.

Elsewhere, Winnie The Pooh: Blood And Honey was handed gongs for worst remake, rip-off or sequel, worst director, worst screenplay and worst on-screen couple, which was given to Pooh and Piglet.

Worst actor was given to Jon Voight for action film Mercy and the redeemer award, given to a past contender who has since gone on to better things, was given to Fran Drescher for her shepherding of Sag-Aftra through a prolonged 2023 strike.

The Razzies took place on the day before the Academy Awards, as is the award ceremony’s usual tradition.