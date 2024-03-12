Madonna partied with ‘favourite actor’ Cillian Murphy at Oscars event

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment

Madonna partied with ‘favourite actor’ Cillian Murphy at Oscars event

By Press Association
Cillian Murphy arrives at the Oscars (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
Madonna has hailed Cillian Murphy her “favourite actor” after meeting him at an Oscars after-party.

Murphy became the first Irish-born star to win the best actor Oscar on Sunday for his portrayal of J Robert Oppenheimer, the theoretical physicist described as the father of the atomic bomb, in Christopher Nolan’s epic biopic Oppenheimer.

He was later pictured celebrating his achievement at talent manager Guy Oseary’s annual extravagant after-party, co-hosted by pop superstar Madonna this year.

The Material Girl singer posted a carousel of photos from the event including one of her posing beside Murphy, who looked dapper in a black tuxedo.

While Madonna embraced a Marie Antoinette style as she donned a purple corset embellished with jewels, short white bloomers, fishnet tights and black leather knee-high boots for the party.

She accessorised the look with a dramatic blonde, curly wig reminiscent of Antoinette’s look and a flowing, patterned purple cape with fur trim.

The singer wrote alongside the post: “Oscar Party was fun! Not exactly a night off for a girl that… needs a night off.

“But I’m so happy I got to meet my favourite A.C.T.O.R! #cillianmurphy – Congratulations!”

Speaking to Vanity Fair on Sunday, US singer Sabrina Carpenter also voiced her interest in Murphy, revealing how she would react if she spotted him at their after-party.

“If I see Cillian Murphy, I’m probably going to leave the party,” she told the outlet.

“Probably going to leave with him.

“I’m not going to leave with him, I’m just going to leave at the same time as him, so I can see where he lives. So I can follow his car.”

Carpenter, who is currently supporting pop star Taylor Swift on her Eras tour, is rumoured to be dating fellow Irish actor Barry Keoghan, who starred in dark comedy Saltburn.

Oppenheimer swept the Oscars on Sunday night, winning seven categories including best director for Nolan, ending his 22-year wait for an Academy Award.

Robert Downey Jr was named best supporting actor for his role in the biopic as Lewis Strauss, head of the Atomic Energy Commission, securing his first Oscar.