Madonna partied with ‘favourite actor’ Cillian Murphy at Oscars event

Madonna has hailed Cillian Murphy her “favourite actor” after meeting him at an Oscars after-party.

Murphy became the first Irish-born star to win the best actor Oscar on Sunday for his portrayal of J Robert Oppenheimer, the theoretical physicist described as the father of the atomic bomb, in Christopher Nolan’s epic biopic Oppenheimer.

He was later pictured celebrating his achievement at talent manager Guy Oseary’s annual extravagant after-party, co-hosted by pop superstar Madonna this year.

The Material Girl singer posted a carousel of photos from the event including one of her posing beside Murphy, who looked dapper in a black tuxedo.

While Madonna embraced a Marie Antoinette style as she donned a purple corset embellished with jewels, short white bloomers, fishnet tights and black leather knee-high boots for the party.

She accessorised the look with a dramatic blonde, curly wig reminiscent of Antoinette’s look and a flowing, patterned purple cape with fur trim.

The singer wrote alongside the post: “Oscar Party was fun! Not exactly a night off for a girl that… needs a night off.

“But I’m so happy I got to meet my favourite A.C.T.O.R! #cillianmurphy – Congratulations!”

Speaking to Vanity Fair on Sunday, US singer Sabrina Carpenter also voiced her interest in Murphy, revealing how she would react if she spotted him at their after-party.

“If I see Cillian Murphy, I’m probably going to leave the party,” she told the outlet.

“Probably going to leave with him.

“I’m not going to leave with him, I’m just going to leave at the same time as him, so I can see where he lives. So I can follow his car.”

Carpenter, who is currently supporting pop star Taylor Swift on her Eras tour, is rumoured to be dating fellow Irish actor Barry Keoghan, who starred in dark comedy Saltburn.

Oppenheimer swept the Oscars on Sunday night, winning seven categories including best director for Nolan, ending his 22-year wait for an Academy Award.

Robert Downey Jr was named best supporting actor for his role in the biopic as Lewis Strauss, head of the Atomic Energy Commission, securing his first Oscar.