Minister ‘shares concerns’ over funding for explicit arts project

Scotland’s Culture Secretary has told MSPs he “shares the concerns” raised at Creative Scotland’s decision to award public money for an explicit sex film.

The public arts body came under scrutiny at the weekend after the Sunday Post revealed £84,555 was awarded to the Rein project in January, which recruited actors to participate in “non-simulated” and “hardcore” sex scenes.

In Holyrood on Tuesday, Angus Robertson said Creative Scotland’s decision to review the National Lottery Open Fund award was appropriate.

A statement by Creative Scotland at the weekend stated the initial application did not indicate how explicit the 45-minute production would be.

Mr Robertson said: “I share the concerns that have been raised, including by Creative Scotland itself.

“I can see no way where what has been described should be in receipt of public funding.

“As members are aware, the Scottish Government has no role in the decisions of Creative Scotland for the funding of individual projects.

“However, Creative Scotland, I understand, are rapidly reviewing this allocation as they have been clear what has been reported simply does not meet what the funding was applied for.”

His comments were in response to a topical question from Scottish Labour MSP Neil Bibby, who raised concerns the project, which offered £270 per day to actors, could take advantage of “vulnerable” people.

Mr Bibby called for the arts body to release the funding application in full after the project “attempted to recruit vulnerable people, including the disabled, at £300 a day to participate in sex acts so extreme they would be provided with psychological aftercare”.

He added: “I ask (Mr Robertson), does he agree that all money distributed should be clawed back?

“Creative Scotland has also stated it didn’t know how explicit the project was to be. So in order for the public to have confidence in their funding processes, does the Cabinet Secretary agree with me that the original funding application should be published in full?”

Mr Robertson replied: “The specific queries that Neil Bibby has raised are very apposite. But what I would wish to do in the first instance is await the conclusions from Creative Scotland.

“On the basis of what is then concluded in the review, no doubt further questions will follow as to the consequences.”

A Creative Scotland spokeswoman said at the weekend: “We support freedom of expression and artists being able to push the boundaries of radical performance.

“However, the project, Rein, is considerably more explicit in its execution than was indicated in the application received to our Open Fund.

“As such, we are reviewing this award and will be discussing next steps with the applicant and with the other partners in the project.”

Scottish Conservative deputy culture spokesman Alexander Stewart said: “Angus Robertson appears happy to pass the buck to Creative Scotland but serious questions remain over this use of taxpayers’ cash.

“There is no excuse for the initial funding application not being published in full and for the SNP’s Culture Secretary to demand that the organisation do so.

“It is crystal clear that it was deeply inappropriate that public money was awarded for this film.

“As part of their review, Creative Scotland must urgently guarantee that this sort of award will never happen again.”