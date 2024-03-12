Minister ‘shares concerns’ over funding for explicit arts project

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

Minister ‘shares concerns’ over funding for explicit arts project

By Press Association
Culture Secretary Angus Robertson has said he shares concerns around funding for the project (Jane Barlow/PA)
Culture Secretary Angus Robertson has said he shares concerns around funding for the project (Jane Barlow/PA)

Scotland’s Culture Secretary has told MSPs he “shares the concerns” raised at Creative Scotland’s decision to award public money for an explicit sex film.

The public arts body came under scrutiny at the weekend after the Sunday Post revealed £84,555 was awarded to the Rein project in January, which recruited actors to participate in “non-simulated” and “hardcore” sex scenes.

In Holyrood on Tuesday, Angus Robertson said Creative Scotland’s decision to review the National Lottery Open Fund award was appropriate.

A statement by Creative Scotland at the weekend stated the initial application did not indicate how explicit the 45-minute production would be.

Mr Robertson said: “I share the concerns that have been raised, including by Creative Scotland itself.

“I can see no way where what has been described should be in receipt of public funding.

“As members are aware, the Scottish Government has no role in the decisions of Creative Scotland for the funding of individual projects.

“However, Creative Scotland, I understand, are rapidly reviewing this allocation as they have been clear what has been reported simply does not meet what the funding was applied for.”

His comments were in response to a topical question from Scottish Labour MSP Neil Bibby, who raised concerns the project, which offered £270 per day to actors, could take advantage of “vulnerable” people.

Mr Bibby called for the arts body to release the funding application in full after the project “attempted to recruit vulnerable people, including the disabled, at £300 a day to participate in sex acts so extreme they would be provided with psychological aftercare”.

He added: “I ask (Mr Robertson), does he agree that all money distributed should be clawed back?

“Creative Scotland has also stated it didn’t know how explicit the project was to be. So in order for the public to have confidence in their funding processes, does the Cabinet Secretary agree with me that the original funding application should be published in full?”

Mr Robertson replied: “The specific queries that Neil Bibby has raised are very apposite. But what I would wish to do in the first instance is await the conclusions from Creative Scotland.

“On the basis of what is then concluded in the review, no doubt further questions will follow as to the consequences.”

A Creative Scotland spokeswoman said at the weekend: “We support freedom of expression and artists being able to push the boundaries of radical performance.

“However, the project, Rein, is considerably more explicit in its execution than was indicated in the application received to our Open Fund.

“As such, we are reviewing this award and will be discussing next steps with the applicant and with the other partners in the project.”

Scottish Conservative deputy culture spokesman Alexander Stewart said: “Angus Robertson appears happy to pass the buck to Creative Scotland but serious questions remain over this use of taxpayers’ cash.

“There is no excuse for the initial funding application not being published in full and for the SNP’s Culture Secretary to demand that the organisation do so.

“It is crystal clear that it was deeply inappropriate that public money was awarded for this film.

“As part of their review, Creative Scotland must urgently guarantee that this sort of award will never happen again.”