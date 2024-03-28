Whoopi Goldberg: Script for Sister Act 3 is in the works

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment

Whoopi Goldberg: Script for Sister Act 3 is in the works

By Press Association
The US Oscar-winning actress plays lounge singer Deloris Van Cartier in the series (PA)
The US Oscar-winning actress plays lounge singer Deloris Van Cartier in the series (PA)

Whoopi Goldberg has said a third Sister Act film is “still on the way” and ideas for the instalment are “percolating.”

The US Oscar-winning actress, 68, who plays lounge singer Deloris Van Cartier in the series, said work on the script was ongoing.

It was first announced there would be a third Sister Act film in 2020, with director Tyler Perry on board.

Asked for an update, she told People magazine: “It’s still on the way! It’s percolating.

Sister Act the Musical – London
Whoopi Goldberg in the role of Mother Superior in Sister Act The Musical, at the London Palladium (Ian West/PA)

“They have not said, ‘We’re over you and this movie’,” apparently referring to studio executives.

She added: “We’re still in the process of writing the script.”

Asked if she had a hand in that aspect, she replied: “Yes and no. It’s hard to do everything. And I like to think that I can, but I’ve come to the understanding that I can’t do as much stuff simultaneously as I’d like to.”

The first Sister Act film was released in 1992 and stars Goldberg as the singer who goes into witness protection after seeing a murder committed by her gangster lover.

She hides out posing as a nun in a California convent, taking the name of Sister Mary Clarence.

It also starred Dame Maggie Smith and Harvey Keitel.

The sequel Sister Act 2: Back In The Habit was released in 1993, with Lauryn Hill, Jennifer Love Hewitt and Alanna Ubach joining the cast.

There has since been a successful stage production of Sister Act, with Beverley Knight currently in the starring role in the West End.

Goldberg had a run in the show at the London Palladium, taking on the role of Mother Superior.