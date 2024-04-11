Zendaya wears striped outfit with fluffy tail for Challengers promotion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Zendaya wears striped outfit with fluffy tail for Challengers promotion

By Press Association
Zendaya during the photocall at Claridges, London, for cast members of the new film, Challengers. (Yui Mok.PA)
Hollywood star Zendaya opted for a striped tennis-inspired outfit with a white, fluffy tail to promote her new film Challengers.

The Euphoria star, 27, plays Tashi Duncan in the new romance film, about a tennis prodigy who suffers a tennis accident and then coaches her partner, played by West Side Story star Mike Faist.

Challengers photocall – London
Zendaya wearing the outfit which has a fluffy tail (Yui Mok/PA)

At a photocall at Claridges in London on Thursday, a blonde Zendaya wore a red, white and blue waistcoat and skirt ensemble – reminiscent of the type of top and skirt outfits worn by female tennis players.

She appeared alongside US actor Faist and The Crown star Josh O’Connor, who plays a rival love interest in the film.

Zendaya, also known for the Dune and Spider-Man movies, completed the outfit with white heels alongside a pom-pom-shaped feathery tail on the back of her skirt.

Challengers photocall – London
Mike Faist, Zendaya and Josh O’Connor. (Yui Mok/PA)

Zendaya was previously inspired by tennis stars to wear a pleated skirt on a sequin gown at the premiere on Wednesday.

The outfit was also layered on top of white netting and adorned with panels of red, white and blue square blocks – and a bow that sat atop her lower waist.

On Thursday, her male co-stars opted for more of a casual look, with Faist wearing jeans and a cream jumper and O’Connor wearing black trousers, a maroon jumper and dark grey jacket.

Challengers will arrive in UK cinemas on April 26.