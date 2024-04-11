Yinka Shonibare: I think it’s fundamental that art can be a space for reflection

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment

Yinka Shonibare: I think it’s fundamental that art can be a space for reflection

By Press Association
Yinka Shonibare (Yui Mok/PA)
Yinka Shonibare (Yui Mok/PA)

Artist Yinka Shonibare has said he feels it is “fundamental” that art can be a space for society to reflect on the issues within the world.

The British Nigerian artist, famous for his Nelson’s Ship In A Bottle installation which stood on Trafalgar Square’s Fourth Plinth, is launching a new solo exhibition at the Serpentine South Gallery, his first in a London public institution in more than 20 years.

Running from April 12 to September 1, the exhibition, titled Suspended States, will showcase new and recent works by the artist.

Reflecting on his work, Shonibare said: “I think it’s very important to produce work that will make people reflect and think because we live in a social media world where everything’s really fast and people don’t really stop to think before they even write anything.

“And I think it’s fundamental that art can be a space that gives that opportunity for reflection.”

Among the works being displayed are pieces which explore how systems of power affect sites of refuge, debates on public statues, the ecological impact of colonialisation and the legacy of imperialism on conflict and consequential attempts at peace.

The exhibition also includes two new major installations titled Sanctuary City, which is comprised of miniature buildings representing places of refuge for persecuted and vulnerable groups, and The War Library, which consists of 5,000 books bound in Dutch wax print representing conflicts and peace treaties.

Discussing the themes within the exhibition, Shonibare said: “The work really does tackle some of the pressing issues of our time, issues around refuge, refugees, homelessness, the environment, ecology, conflicts, war.

“And, of course, the question of statues. A lot of people have been asking questions about statues recently and so the exhibition also kind of looks at that issue.”

He added that he feels it is important that his work is inspired by what happens around him, adding: “As an artist I’m just basically reflecting on that, reflecting on these very important things going on.”

The exhibition also marks a return for the artist, who first exhibited at Serpentine South in 1992 as a finalist in the Barclays Young Artist Award, and as a participant in Serpentine’s 2006 Interview Marathon.