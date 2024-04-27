Too Hot To Handle star Harry Jowsey reveals skin cancer diagnosis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment

Too Hot To Handle star Harry Jowsey reveals skin cancer diagnosis

By Press Association
Harry Jowsey posted about his diagnosis on TikTok (Alamy/PA)
Harry Jowsey posted about his diagnosis on TikTok (Alamy/PA)

Too Hot To Handle star Harry Jowsey has urged others to protect themselves in the sun as he revealed he has been diagnosed with skin cancer.

The Australian TV personality, 26, shared the health update in a TikTok video, saying that he was going to be “all good”.

In the post, he said: “Last week I went to a dermatologist to get my skin checked and they found some skin cancer on me.

“I’m going to be all good, everything’s going to be OK.

“I just wanted to make this post to let you know that summer is around the corner, please wear sunscreen.”

He also encouraged his followers to get their skin checked by a doctor, saying: “If you’re a freckly little frog like me, go get a mole map and get your body checked because you never know.

“I’ve had this on my shoulder for like a year or two and I had no idea.”

Jowsey added that he had made the news public as he wanted to “save and protect” his followers, adding: “So go get your skin checked, wear your sunscreen, and be a little bit more responsible – because that’s what I got to do now and it’s very scary.”

The 26-year-old starred in the first season of the hit Netflix reality show in 2020, where he had an on-off relationship with fellow contestant Francesca Farago.

The couple got engaged on a reunion episode of the show but later announced they had separated.

He also competed in the dance competition Dancing With The Stars last year with professional Rylee Arnold.