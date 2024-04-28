Good Morning Britain thanks viewers as it celebrates 10th anniversary

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment

Good Morning Britain thanks viewers as it celebrates 10th anniversary

By Press Association
Good Morning Britain presenters at the TRIC Awards 2023 (Ian West/PA)
Good Morning Britain has thanked viewers for tuning in over the years as the ITV breakfast show celebrates its 10th anniversary.

The show marked the occasion by sharing a video on Instagram of presenters Susanna Reid, Charlotte Hawkins and weatherwoman Laura Tobin reacting to a clip of the first episode.

In the launch on April 28 2014, Reid can be seen opening the show while sat beside Hawkins, Ben Shephard and Sean Fletcher.

The agenda on the first day included Hollywood star George Clooney getting engaged to Amal and Britain’s biggest family talking to the show about their latest baby on the way.

Reflecting on the first day, Reid admitted she was “absolutely petrified”.

“It was so nerve-wrecking, we knew we had this massive responsibility,” she said.

Hawkins added: “I think the thing was you knew all eyes were going to be on you because it was all down to us.”

Alongside the video clip posted on the GMB Instagram account, the show wrote: “Thank you for spending the last 10 years with us!”

The ITV morning programme, which has seen more than 2,500 episodes air since its launch, will celebrate its anniversary further during Monday’s show.

Since being established, the show has been nominated for news coverage Baftas for its Thomas Markle exclusive and a knife crime special, and has taken home a special award at the Television and Radio Industries Club (Tric) Awards.

TRIC Awards 2022
ITV’s Good Morning Britain won the multi-channel news prize at the TRIC Awards 2022 (Ian West/PA)

Reid has also picked up presenting prizes at the Royal Television Society (RTS) and Tric awards shows.

Asked about her most memorable moments on the show, Reid said the opening day stood out to her as she felt “a lot of pressure”.

She recalled that Shephard tried to steady her just before the opening credits by telling her to “enjoy every second” of the first show as this was the only chance they were going to get to launch the programme.

“You can be quite nervous when you’re presenting a new programme as there’s a lot of pressure, lots of responsibility and there is obviously lots of media attention”, she said.

“And when he said that, I just thought ‘You’re absolutely right!’ In that moment when the music’s running – yes, just enjoy it!”

Earlier this year, Shephard left Good Morning Britain to join Cat Deeley on the This Morning sofa as the pair took over the reigns after Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby both left last year.

Reid said reporting live from Westminster Abbey for the Queen’s funeral was also an poignant memory as she found it “incredibly moving” while her interview with Boris Johnson months before he resigned also stood out.

The regular presenting line-up also includes Kate Garraway, Ranvir Singh, Richard Madeley, Adil Ray, former politician Ed Balls, entertainment presenter Richard Arnold and Andi Peters.

In March 2021, Piers Morgan walked out of a live broadcast following an on-air clash with weather presenter Alex Beresford over the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s interview with Oprah Winfrey.

He said he did not believe Meghan’s claims and later quit the programme.

Good Morning Britain airs weekdays from 6am on ITV1 and ITVX.