Beyonce and Jay-Z’s daughter Blue Ivy Carter joins cast of Lion King prequel

By Press Association
Jay-Z and daughter Blue Ivy Carter (PA)
Beyonce and Jay-Z’s daughter Blue Ivy Carter has joined the voice cast of The Lion King prequel Mufasa.

The first trailer for the blockbuster, which follows the 2019 photorealistic remake of the Disney classic, is directed by Moonlight filmmaker Barry Jenkins.

The new film will explore the titular lion’s origin story and his childhood with brother Scar.

Aaron Pierre and Kelvin Harrison Jr will voice the younger versions of Mufasa and Scar, respectively.

Blue Ivy voices Kiara, daughter of King Simba and Queen Nala.

The 2019 film, a retelling of the 1994 classic animation, featured the voices of Donald Glover as Simba, Beyonce as Nala and Chiwetel Ejiofor as Scar.

Beyonce will also return for the Mufasa film, which will feature original songs by Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda.

The cast also includes Mads Mikkelsen and Thandiwe Newton, with Seth Rogen, Billy Eichner and Glover also returning.

The first teaser trailer for the film was unveiled on US breakfast show Good Morning America.

A voiceover says Mufasa was born “without a drop of nobility in his blood” but “would change our lives forever”.

The movie marks 12-year-old Blue Ivy’s first film role, but the youngster has already taken centre stage to perform a dance routine during her mother’s live tour.

Blue Ivy is the eldest daughter of the music powerhouses. The couple also share twins Rumi and Sir, six.

Mufasa: The Lion King is expected to be released in UK cinemas in December.