Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment Music

Sir Elton John secures chart record with a top 10 single across six decades

By Press Association
October 13, 2021, 1:52 pm
Sir Elton John has secured a new chart record (Matt Crossick/PA)
Sir Elton John has secured a new chart record (Matt Crossick/PA)

Sir Elton John has set a new record as the only act to secure a top 10 single in the UK charts across six different decades, the Official Charts company has said.

The musician’s collaboration with Dua Lipa on his latest track Cold Heart (Pnau Remix) earned him the title.

The single, released on August 13, is currently on course to dethrone Ed Sheeran’s Shivers in the UK singles chart as it sits at number two.

The landmark achievement sees the singer overtake musical superstars Elvis, Cher, Sir Cliff Richard, Michael Jackson and David Bowie, who have all achieved top 10 tracks in five decades.

Sir Elton, 74, has achieved 33 top 10 singles across his career, making his debut on the chart in 1971 with Your Song, which reached number seven and later re-entered in fourth place in 2002.

The 1970s were his most successful period, landing 10 singles in the top 10 including Rocket Man, Don’t Go Breaking My Heart and Are You Ready for Love.

Among his top 10 hits are seven number-one singles, the biggest chart-topper being his 1997 Candle In The Wind 97/Something About The Way You Look Tonight, which is the UK’s best-selling single of all time with 4.94 million pure sales.

The singer released his new album on October 22, titled The Lockdown Sessions, which is a collection of collaborations featuring Lil Nas X, Stevie Wonder, Nicki Minaj, Stevie Nicks and others.

Sir Elton was due to embark on dates around Europe and the UK later this year as part of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour but was forced to reschedule them to 2023 due to injury.

He explained that at the end of summer he fell and has experienced pain and discomfort in his hip ever since, leading to difficulties moving despite physio and treatment.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal