Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News World

Vigil held in Los Angeles after ‘tragic’ shooting on set of Alec Baldwin film

By Press Association
October 25, 2021, 6:27 pm
Candles at the vigil for the late cinematographer Halyna Hutchins (Chris Pizzello/AP)
Candles at the vigil for the late cinematographer Halyna Hutchins (Chris Pizzello/AP)

A candlelit vigil has been held in Los Angeles for Halyna Hutchins after she was fatally shot with a prop gun on a film set.

The 42-year-old died on Thursday after being injured while filming the Western movie Rust after the actor Alec Baldwin shot the firearm.

The cinematographer was airlifted to hospital in New Mexico but was pronounced dead by medical staff.

(@VPS_Reports/Twitter/PA)

Images on social media showed crowds gathering in Los Angeles with candles and placards paying tribute to Hutchins.

Vishal P Singh, 28, a journalist and filmmaker from Los Angeles, described the mood at the vigil as “sombre but resilient”.

He told the PA news agency: “People were heartbroken over this tragic and avoidable death – and were committed to discussing ways to prevent incidents like this from ever happening again.

“From her friends, old classmates from the American Film Institute, and filmmakers who came from across the industry to pay their respects: it was clear Hutchins was well loved and missed, as an artist and a friend and a mother.”

(@VPS_Reports/Twitter/PA)

He said that although he did not know Hutchins he wanted to pay his respects.

On Friday, Baldwin released a statement expressing his “shock and sadness” at Hutchins’ death and confirmed he was “fully co-operating” with the police investigation into the incident.

In a statement posted on Twitter, he described the event as a tragedy and said he was in communication with Hutchins’ husband.

Photographs published by The Santa Fe New Mexican newspaper shortly after the incident showed an emotional Baldwin doubled over and apparently in tears outside a police station.

Director Joel Souza, 48, was also injured during the shooting but was discharged from hospital on Friday following treatment, according to Frances Fisher, who stars in the film.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal