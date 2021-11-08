Abba on course to top the UK album chart for a 10th time

Abba are on course to top the UK charts with a studio album for the first time in 40 years.

Their new release Voyage is on its way to being the fastest selling album of the year so far, and is currently top of the provisional Official Charts Company rankings.

It is outselling the rest of the top 40 combined with 118,000 chart sales over the weekend.

The wait is finally over! At midnight (your local time) ABBA are back with their new album 'Voyage'.#ABBA#ABBAVoyage — ABBA (@ABBA) November 4, 2021

Abba’s last number one album came in 2008 when Gold returned to the top of the chart for two weeks in 2008.

However 1980’s The Visitors was the last studio album from the group to reach number one.

The band have topped the chart 10 times in total.

Ed Sheeran drops to second in the provisional rankings with = (pronounced Equals).

Radiohead’s Kid A Mnesia is third followed by It’ll All Make Sense In The End by James Arthur.

US rapper Summer Walker’s album Still Over It currently sits fifth.

The final rankings will be revealed on Friday.