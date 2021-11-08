Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Entertainment Music

Abba on course to top the UK album chart for a 10th time

By Press Association
November 8, 2021, 6:01 pm
Abba (Baillie Walsh/PA)
Abba (Baillie Walsh/PA)

Abba are on course to top the UK charts with a studio album for the first time in 40 years.

Their new release Voyage is on its way to being the fastest selling album of the year so far, and is currently top of the provisional Official Charts Company rankings.

It is outselling the rest of the top 40 combined with 118,000 chart sales over the weekend.

Abba’s last number one album came in 2008 when Gold returned to the top of the chart for two weeks in 2008.

However 1980’s The Visitors was the last studio album from the group to reach number one.

The band have topped the chart 10 times in total.

Ed Sheeran drops to second in the provisional rankings with = (pronounced Equals).

Radiohead’s Kid A Mnesia is third followed by It’ll All Make Sense In The End by James Arthur.

US rapper Summer Walker’s album Still Over It currently sits fifth.

The final rankings will be revealed on Friday.

