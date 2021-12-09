BTS lose out to Boris Johnson as UK’s second most tweeted about people of 2021

An error occurred. Please try again.

Korean pop stars BTS were the second most tweeted about people of 2021, losing out only to Prime Minister Boris Johnson, according to the social media site’s annual UK data report.

But the award winning septet received more attention on Twitter than Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, who placed fifth, and controversial former US president Donald Trump, in fourth.

Mr Trump became infamous on the site for his random and often capitalised tweets and was permanently suspended from the platform in January of this year.

The Korean popstars lost out only to Boris Johnson (Matt Dunham/PA)

BTS also topped the list of most tweeted about musicians with second and third places also going to South Korean artists, EXO and Baekhyun respectively.

They were also awarded the title of Apple’s most streamed song with Dynamite, and crowned artist of the year at the American Music Awards in November.

The top tweeted hashtag in the UK was #loveisland following the ITV reality show’s return to screens after being cancelled in 2020 due to the pandemic.

The winners of the latest series were Millie Court and Liam Reardon.

Love Island also placed third in the most tweeted about TV series behind Netflix’s Squid Game.

The dark Korean drama was declared the streaming giant’s “biggest show ever” after being watched by 142 million households around the world.

The top tweeted hashtag in the UK was #loveisland and the reality show was also the third most tweeted about TV programme (ITV)

But it lost out to comical high-school drama Sex Education, starring Asa Butterfield and Gillian Anderson, which was the most tweeted about TV show.

Good Morning Britain was also included in the top five most tweeted about TV shows, in the year that saw host Piers Morgan’s dramatic on air walkout.

The presenter stormed off the set of the news programme back in March following a heated discussion with his colleague, Alex Beresford, about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s TV interview with Oprah Winfrey.