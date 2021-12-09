Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Entertainment Music

BTS lose out to Boris Johnson as UK’s second most tweeted about people of 2021

By Press Association
December 9, 2021, 9:00 am
(PA)
(PA)

Korean pop stars BTS were the second most tweeted about people of 2021, losing out only to Prime Minister Boris Johnson, according to the social media site’s annual UK data report.

But the award winning septet received more attention on Twitter than Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, who placed fifth, and controversial former US president Donald Trump, in fourth.

Mr Trump became infamous on the site for his random and often capitalised tweets and was permanently suspended from the platform in January of this year.

Sultan of Brunei visits UK
The Korean popstars lost out only to Boris Johnson (Matt Dunham/PA)

BTS also topped the list of most tweeted about musicians with second and third places also going to South Korean artists, EXO and Baekhyun respectively.

They were also awarded the title of Apple’s most streamed song with Dynamite, and crowned artist of the year at the American Music Awards in November.

The top tweeted hashtag in the UK was #loveisland following the ITV reality show’s return to screens after being cancelled in 2020 due to the pandemic.

The winners of the latest series were Millie Court and Liam Reardon.

Love Island also placed third in the most tweeted about TV series behind Netflix’s Squid Game.

The dark Korean drama was declared the streaming giant’s “biggest show ever” after being watched by 142 million households around the world.

Love Island 2021
The top tweeted hashtag in the UK was #loveisland and the reality show was also the third most tweeted about TV programme (ITV)

But it lost out to comical high-school drama Sex Education, starring Asa Butterfield and Gillian Anderson, which was the most tweeted about TV show.

Good Morning Britain was also included in the top five most tweeted about TV shows, in the year that saw host Piers Morgan’s dramatic on air walkout.

The presenter stormed off the set of the news programme back in March following a heated discussion with his colleague, Alex Beresford, about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s TV interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal