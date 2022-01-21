Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
In Pictures: The life of US singer Meat Loaf

By Press Association
January 21, 2022, 9:55 am Updated: January 21, 2022, 10:25 am
Meat Loaf during a photocall in London, where he signed copies of his album Couldn’t Have Said It Better in 2003 (Yui Mok/PA)
Meat Loaf during a photocall in London, where he signed copies of his album Couldn't Have Said It Better in 2003 (Yui Mok/PA)

American singer Meat Loaf has died at the age of 74, with the star’s family telling his fans “don’t ever stop rocking”.

The singer, whose real name was Michael Lee Aday, sold millions of albums worldwide, with the Bat Out Of Hell trilogy among his most popular musical offerings.

(Steve Parsons/PA)
(Steve Parsons/PA)
Meat Loaf death
American singers Cher and Meat Loaf pose for the media with Des Lynam after they joined him on The Des Lynam Show on BBC Radio 2 in 1998 (John Stillwell/PA)

A statement on the artist’s official Facebook page said: “His amazing career spanned 6 decades that saw him sell over 100 million albums worldwide and star in over 65 movies, including Fight Club, Focus, Rocky Horror Picture Show and Wayne’s World.

“Bat Out Of Hell remains one of the top 10 selling albums of all time.”

Meat Loaf death
Meat Loaf performing at Newbury Racecourse in 2013 (Steve Parsons/PA)

It added: “From his heart to your souls… don’t ever stop rocking!”

The album Bat Out Of Hell was released in 1977, with his long music career seeing him release more than 10 albums.

Meat Loaf death
Live on stage during his concert at Point Depot in Dublin in 2002 (Haydn West/PA)
Meat Loaf death
Meat Loaf being greeted at Stafford railway station by Prince Edward for rehearsals of charity event The Grand Knockout Tournament, in 1987 (PA)

The rocker also played the role of Eddie in the 1975 musical film The Rocky Horror Picture Show, and starred in 1999’s Fight Club and 1992’s Wayne’s World.

Meat Loaf death
The singer at the 2008 Q Awards (Zak Hussein/PA)
Meat Loaf death
At the Kerrang Awards 2006 (Yui Mok/PA)
Meat Loaf death
The Prince of Wales meeting Meat Loaf following the Party In The Park event in Hyde Park, London, in 2003 (PA)

In 1993, I’d Do Anything For Love (But I Won’t Do That) stormed the charts, reaching number one in 28 countries and earning him a Grammy award. His final studio album, Braver Than We Are, was released in 2012.

Meat Loaf
Meat Loaf at a concert in New York’s Madison Square Garden in 2007 (Andy Kropa/AP)
Obit Meat Loaf
With Blondie lead singer Deborah Harry at the party for the premiere of the movie Roadie in 1980 (G Paul Burnett/AP)
Obit Meat Loaf
Posing with Chubby Checker at the American Music Awards in Los Angeles in 1987 (Lennox McLendon/AP)

