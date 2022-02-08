Digital hand-written song notes by Paul McCartney sold for over £50,000

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Digital hand-written song notes by Paul McCartney sold for over £50,000

By Press Association
February 8, 2022, 4:57 am
Digital hand-written song notes written by Paul McCartney sell for over £50,000 (Yui Mok/PA)
Digital hand-written song notes written by Paul McCartney sell for over £50,000 (Yui Mok/PA)

A digital version of Paul McCartney’s hand-written notes for The Beatles’ hit song Hey Jude has sold for over £50,000.

The item was sold as a non-fungible token (NFT) alongside an assortment of band memorabilia including guitars and outfits owned by John Lennon.

The digital auction in Los Angeles was organised by Lennon’s son, Julian Lennon, as part of Lennon Connection: The NFT Collection.

A total of £117,285 (158,720 USD) was made from the auction.

John Lennon 70th birthday
The digital auction in Los Angeles was organised by Julian Lennon (Dave Thompson/PA)

The notes written by McCartney on the well-known song were sold for a total of £56,750 (76,800 USD), making it the highest-value item sold at the event.

As well as several guitars gifted to Mr Lennon by his father, other items listed up for auction include John Lennon’s Magical Mystery Afghan Coat and the black cape he wore in the film Help!

The items went for a combined total of £16,500 (22,400 USD), as did a 1959 Gibson Les Paul, which was more than five times its estimated value.

Part of the proceeds from the items, sold in partnership with Julien’s auction house and YellowHeart NFT, will go to Julian Lennon’s White Feather Foundation.

“The Lennon Connection is a trailblazing NFT collection that set the template for how high-end collectible memorabilia will use NFTs,” said Josh Katz, chief executive and founder of YellowHeart.

“The highly successful sale demonstrates that fans are very interested in NFTs of these sought-after physical collectibles.”

