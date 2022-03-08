Dolly Parton dedicates 57th ACM awards to the people of Ukraine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dolly Parton dedicates 57th ACM awards to the people of Ukraine

By Press Association
March 8, 2022, 3:54 am
Dolly Parton dedicates ACM awards to the people of Ukraine (John Locher/AP)
US country music legend Dolly Parton dedicated the 57th Academy of Country Music (ACM) awards to the people of Ukraine, as she opened the ceremony in Las Vegas.

The Jolene singer joked she would “rather pass a kidney stone” than get political but asked viewers to send “love and hope” to those affected by the conflict.

The biggest night in country music returned to Nevada this year, after having been moved to different locations including Nashville, Tennessee, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A packed out Allegiant Stadium saw performances from Brothers Osbourne, Luke Bryan, Kelly Clarkson, as well as Parton herself.

Ahead of the first winner announcements the multi-award winning singer asked crowds to “take a serious moment” before the fun began.

“Now, I don’t want to be political and this is not. I’d rather pass a kidney stone than do that,” she said.

“I want us to send our love and hope to our brothers and sisters in Ukraine.”

“So why don’t we just dedicate this entire show to them and pray for peace around this crazy old world.”

The 76-year-old national treasure wore a shimmering jumpsuit with a shard-like design and joked that a disco-ball had fallen on her before the show.

“I wanted to shine tonight, did I make it?” she asked audiences, to cheers and applause.

Parton also received her own tribute from Kelly Clarkson, who took to the stage to perform a rendition of Whitney Houston’s I Will Always Love You, which she dedicated to the singer.

The biggest prize of the night, entertainer of the year, went to Drunk singer Miranda Lambert, who accepted the award virtually from London.

Male artist of the year was awarded to Tennessee Whiskey singer Chris Stapleton, while best female was won by Carley Pearce.

Morgan Wallen won album of the year at the awards for Dangerous: The Double Album, a year after being removed from the ACM ballot after he was caught on camera using a racial slur.

He was also suspended by his label Big Loud Records in February 2021 after footage surfaced of him yelling the slurs outside a house in Nashville.

The singer made no direct reference to the incident as he accepted the prize but said the album would signify to his son that “daddy was a fighter”.

