Sir Ringo Starr’s son Zak Starkey announces marriage news

Sir Ringo Starr’s son Zak Starkey has married his long-term partner Sharna Liguz.

The couple, who have been together for nearly two decades, tied the knot on Monday in an intimate ceremony at the Sunset Marquis hotel in West Hollywood, according to People.

The pair chose the date because it fell on the first birthday of their daughter Luna Lee Lightnin.

A statement to the US outlet said: “After 18 years together, Luna’s umbilical cord kinda tied the knot but we wanted to make it official and share with our friends and family in the US, before doing the same in Jamaica and the UK.”

Beatles star Sir Ringo was on hand to give his son away, while Liguz’s photographer father did the same for her.

Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder and The Smiths guitarist Johnny Marr served as Starkey’s best men, with the latter appearing via Zoom.

Zak, a renowned drummer in his own right, is the son Maureen Starkey, Sir Ringo’s first wife.

He has performed and recorded with The Who since 1996 and was a member of Oasis between 2004 and 2008.

Liguz, also known as by her stage name Sshh, is an Australian artist and singer making rock and punk music.

The couple have performed together under different monikers since meeting.