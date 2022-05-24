Kourtney Kardashian adds Barker to name on Instagram following Italian wedding

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Kourtney Kardashian adds Barker to name on Instagram following Italian wedding

By Press Association
May 24, 2022, 4:48 am
Kourtney Kardashian adds Barker to name on Instagram following wedding (PA)

Kourtney Kardashian has changed her name to Kourtney Kardashian Barker on Instagram, after tying the knot with Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker.

The reality star made the change following the couple’s extravagant wedding in Portofino in north-west Italy at the weekend.

Ahead of the event the pair staged a “practice” wedding in Las Vegas following the 2022 Grammy awards in April, which was officiated by an Elvis Presley impersonator.

They later announced they had legally wed at a courthouse in Anacapa in Santa Barbara, California, earlier this month.

Kourtney was previously in an on-off relationship with US media personality Scott Disick and the pair share three children together.

Barker has been married twice previously, first briefly to Melissa Kennedy and then to actress and former Miss USA titleholder Shanna Moakler, with whom he shares two children.

Following the ceremony in Italy, members of the Kardashian family including Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian shared photos on social media of the occasion.

Kim Kardashian promised fans that she too would be sharing her own “major spam” of the wedding.

