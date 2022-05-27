Glastonbury and Stella McCartney team up to release upcycled vest for charity

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment Music

Glastonbury and Stella McCartney team up to release upcycled vest for charity

By Press Association
May 27, 2022, 8:09 pm
The limited edition T-shirt (Glastonbury Festival/PA)
Glastonbury Festival and fashion designer Stella McCartney have teamed up to release an upcycled vest in support of War Child’s Emergency Fund.

The funds raised from the sale of the limited edition T-shirt, which features a blue sky, green field and psychedelic rainbow, will help children caught in Ukraine and other conflicts.

The vest is a repurposed version of a design McCartney created for the festival in 2007, which was inspired by the 1970s airbrushed T-shirts her parents Linda and Sir Paul McCartney used to get made.

The item became a rare collector’s piece, but a recent warehouse audit has unveiled several boxes of vests which had not been sold.

As part of McCartney’s drive to reduce our impact on the planet, the original vests have now been upcycled with a new mushroom artwork to celebrate “fungi as the future of fashion and our planet”.

The limited edition vests are on sale via Glastonbury’s official online shop, with all proceeds going to War Child’s Emergency Fund.

The highly anticipated festival returns in June after being cancelled for the past two years due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It boasts a star-studded line-up which sees Sir Paul, Kendrick Lamar and Billie Eilish headlining across the weekend.

Eilish, 20, will headline on Friday, becoming the festival’s youngest ever solo headliner, and former Beatle Sir Paul will front Saturday night – the second time he has headlined the Pyramid Stage after a performance in 2004.

American rapper Lamar will make his debut at the festival while closing proceedings on the Sunday, while Diana Ross will play the legends slot.

Glastonbury 2022 is scheduled to take place from June 22 to June 26 and tickets are sold out, organisers have said.

