Sir Elton John tells fans: ‘I’m in top health’

Sir Elton John has told fans he is “in top health” after he was pictured in a wheelchair at Leipzig Airport in Germany.

The singer, 75, is currently on the road for his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour which has so far seen him take to the stage in states across the US before he embarked on the European leg of the tour.

In a message on Instagram, he said: “I want to thank all my fans for reaching out to ask about my health, after the tabloids ran a silly story about my ‘looking frail’ in a wheelchair.

“The true story is that I’m in top health, loving my shows and playing and singing at my very best.

“I give 100% every night and never want to disappoint, especially after everyone has waited so long to get back to seeing shows. Your response to every show has been phenomenal and I’m loving every minute of it.

“After another rousing 2.5 hour show, we arrived at Leipzig airport just before curfew, to find part of the airport had closed. It was an extremely long walk to get to the plane, so my team kindly laid on a wheelchair so I could rest my hip after doing the show. That’s all folks.”

Elton John (Matt Crossick/PA)

He added: “Last night was another blockbuster show in Bern and I’m looking forward to seeing everyone at this weekend’s sold-out show in Milan. Thanks for all your kind words of support!”

The Rocket Man singer ended his post saying “‘Love, Elton”.

He has previously announced two special homecoming shows at Vicarage Road, the home of Watford Football Club, in July, with dates for London on the bill for 2023.

He will also feature in a pre-recorded performance as part of the BBC’s Platinum Party At The Palace concert event to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.