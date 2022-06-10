Britney Spears and Madonna recreate kiss during wedding celebrations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Entertainment Music

Britney Spears and Madonna recreate kiss during wedding celebrations

By Press Association
June 10, 2022, 10:00 pm
Britney Spears and Madonna recreated a kiss during wedding ceremony (Aurore Marechal/PA)
Britney Spears and Madonna recreated a kiss during wedding ceremony (Aurore Marechal/PA)

Britney Spears and Madonna have re-enacted their on-stage kiss from the 2003 video music awards during her wedding celebrations.

Pop princesses Spears and Christina Aguilera joined Madonna on stage almost two decades ago and performed her hit Like A Virgin.

During the performance, watched by a star-studded audience including Britney’s ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake and Madonna’s then-husband Guy Ritchie, the Queen of Pop kissed both women on the lips.

On Wednesday, Madonna shared images on Instagram of the pair recreating the kiss after Spears married fitness trainer and model Sam Asghari at her Los Angeles home.

Madonna said: “Britney you look so happy and in love. I wish you and Sam all the best!

“Last night was fun and sweaty.”

The Material Girl singer, 63, also shared a group picture of guest-stars Donatella Versace, Paris Hilton, Selena Gomez and Drew Barrymore with Spears wearing a custom Versace off-the-shoulder dress with a slit.

Spears and Asghari met on the set of the Slumber Party music video in 2016, and became engaged in September last year with the singer joking that the proposal was “way overdue”.

The wedding comes just months after the pop megastar was freed from her conservatorship, which allowed her father Jamie Spears to control her freedom and finances for almost 14 years.

The controversial legal arrangement was terminated by Los Angeles Superior Court in November 2021.

