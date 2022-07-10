Will Young: My career has been characterised by sadness and subversion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Will Young: My career has been characterised by sadness and subversion

By Press Association
July 10, 2022, 3:02 pm
Will Young (Sony Music/PA)
Will Young (Sony Music/PA)

Will Young has said his 20-year career in music has been characterised by both “emotional pain” and “subversion”.

The 43-year-old singer, who rose to fame on the inaugural series of Pop Idol in 2002, is celebrating the milestone with a greatest hits tour and retrospective album.

In the last few years, Young has authored two books about mental health and sexuality, appeared on The Masked Singer and released his eighth studio album.

Asked about the theme he saw in his career when looking back, he told the PA news agency: “Normally sadness, I would say. There’s normally some sort of emotional pain going on.

“But then that being said, in a lot of my videos there’s quite a lot of humour.

“I did a video and I pretended to be a Blue Peter presenter which I think is just an astounding music video. It’s so brilliant. That was for a song called Who Am I.

“There was a brilliant time when I got to work with – there’s less money around for videos now than there used to be – and I got to work with these incredible directors.

“And there’s probably quite a lot of subversion, I would say, in a lot of the stuff that I do. I don’t really like necessarily doing the norm, so I think there’s probably quite a lot of subversion.”

Young said he could have approached his career differently and been more successful but only at the expense of his personal happiness.

He said: “There might have been other ways that I could have done my career and I would have been even more successful. But I don’t think I would be necessarily happy.

“So I think the key for me is to believe in the work. I really get a lot out of sort of building a whole creative. I find that very fulfilling – really, really fulfilling.

“What am I going to do for the photos? What am I going to do for TV performance? That has been just, to be honest, so much bloody fun.

“And building a show. I’m already planning the tour and I have been talking to my creative director about that, and that’s really fun.

“But I suppose that probably does give you longevity. I think you probably just have to enjoy it, otherwise there’s no point.”

20 Years: Greatest Hits is out now via Sony Music and Young tours the UK in October and November.

