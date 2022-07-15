The Rolling Stones invite Ukrainian choir to perform on stage in Vienna

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
The Rolling Stones invite Ukrainian choir to perform on stage in Vienna

By Press Association
July 15, 2022, 8:39 pm Updated: July 16, 2022, 11:59 am
Ronnie Wood, Mick Jagger and Keith Richards of The Rolling Stones (Suzan Moore/PA)

The Rolling Stones have invited a boys and girls choir from Ukraine to perform with them onstage in Vienna as part of their Sixty tour.

The Dzvinochok boys choir and Vognyk girls choir group, alongside their choirmaster Ruben Tolmachov, managed to travel from Kyiv by road to the Ernst Happel Stadium where they will perform in front of an audience of 56,000.

Sir Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood – joined by Steve Jordan on drums – will perform anthem You Can’t Always Get What You Want with 14 members from the two choirs onstage in Vienna on Friday.

It is the one and only time on the UK and European Sixty tour that a choir will perform with the band.

Choirmaster Mr Tolmachov said: “This is a very special night for the two choirs and a chance of a lifetime not to be missed, I’m so glad we made it here to Vienna a night to remember for all of us.”

As with all the dates on the tour, the Stones are expected to open their set with a video tribute to drummer Charlie Watts.

