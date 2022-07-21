Billie Eilish involves UK fans on new single after ‘amazing’ moment on tour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment Music

Billie Eilish involves UK fans on new single after ‘amazing’ moment on tour

By Press Association
July 21, 2022, 7:14 pm
Billie Eilish has explained the story behind her latest song release, TV (Doug Peters/PA)
Billie Eilish has explained the story behind her latest song release, TV (Doug Peters/PA)

Billie Eilish has revealed she decided to involve UK fans on her brand new single TV after an “amazing” moment during UK tour.

American singer-songwriter Eilish, 20, released two new tracks on Thursday, marking her first new release since 2021 number one album Happier Than Ever.

Speaking to BBC Radio 1 about her new song TV, Eilish revealed the crowd heard chanting the line “maybe I’m the problem” as the track draws to a close is in fact the audience during the first night of her recently concluded UK tour.

Speaking about the experience, Eilish told host Clara Amfo: “So the first night that we did it live was Manchester, night one, and it was the first time we’d done an unreleased song live since when the party’s over or something, years and years ago, and we didn’t talk about it before that we didn’t say anything.

“We sat there, and we just were like, we have a new song. We need you to hear it. Here it is.

“And started playing TV and then at the end we knew we wanted them to sing along, and we had a bunch of recording devices all over the place just to record them really well, and we didn’t say anything, we just wanted to have it.

“We didn’t really know how we were going to do it. I kind of tried it a couple of different ways and really I just winged it.

“So what I did was, I just sang a couple of lines and then had them sing along and back and forth they were singing it, and I was singing it.

“And it was such an amazing moment.

“It’s just so crazy to experience that, especially with a song that two seconds ago was just you alone in a room.

“Nobody had heard it before and now it’s in a room full of thousands of people and they’re all singing along, it was really amazing.

“And they just sounded so wonderful.

“And we did that for the rest of the shows.

“So it was just really important to have that be involved.

“And also the song really feels like tour now to me because we did it on this tour before it was out and I love that that’s going to be a memory for this song forever.

“So it was it was important to have those cute little voices on there and I just I love listening to it.

“I just think the way they sang it it just like it sounds so like longing and desperate and heart-breaking.”

Eilish has also released The 30th on new EP Guitar Songs and described the track as “probably the most personal song” her and her songwriter bother Finneas have ever written.

After first gaining public attention in 2015 with her debut single Ocean Eyes, Eilish told Amfo, 38, she has a new album planned but is yet to write the other songs which will feature on it.

“There is a new album that hasn’t been made yet, that’s what I’ll say,” she explained.

She added: “So that means they’re about to be made and it’s a cool feeling. The idea that songs that are going to mean a lot to me one day, haven’t even been written yet.”

The full interview with Billie Eilish is available on BBC Sounds.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal