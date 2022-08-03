Coldplay’s Wembley Stadium show rescheduled due to Tube strike

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment Music

Coldplay’s Wembley Stadium show rescheduled due to Tube strike

By Press Association
August 3, 2022, 7:03 pm
Coldplay (Matt Crossick/PA)
Coldplay (Matt Crossick/PA)

Coldplay have rescheduled one of their upcoming concerts at Wembley Stadium due to a planned strike on the London Underground.

The rock band announced in a statement on Wednesday that the gig on August 19 will now take place on August 21.

They said the decision had been made as there will be “insufficient transport for ticket holders” so the event could no longer be licensed for that day.

The group are touring their 2021 album Music Of The Spheres with six shows in August at Wembley Stadium.

Their statement said that rail strikes planned for August 13 and 20 will not disrupt performances arranged for these days.

However, concert-goers travelling by train to the event are advised to check with their rail provider before setting off and to allow extra time for journeys.

All tickets for the August 19 show will remain valid for the rescheduled date.

Those who are no longer able to attend will be able to get a full refund and are requested to contact their point of purchase by August 10.

Any returned tickets will be put on sale at 9.30am on August 12.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal