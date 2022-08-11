Stormzy launches third year of #Merky Books writing prize

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment Music

Stormzy launches third year of #Merky Books writing prize

By Press Association
August 11, 2022, 4:59 pm Updated: August 11, 2022, 5:11 pm
Stormzy launches third year of #Merky Books writing prize (Ian West/PA)
Stormzy launches third year of #Merky Books writing prize (Ian West/PA)

Grime star Stormzy has launched the third year of the #Merky Books New Writers’ Prize.

The annual prize aims to discover unpublished and under-represented writers aged 16-30 from the UK and the Republic of Ireland.

Writers can submit fiction, non-fiction and poetry – with the winner receiving a publishing contract with #Merky Books, an imprint within Penguin Random House UK.

The winning entry will be selected by a panel of judges yet to be revealed.

Lemara Lindsay-Prince, senior commissioning editor at #Merky Books, said: “Now in our third year and going from strength to strength, the #Merky Books New Writers’ Prize is back.

“The prize represents the heart of what we do, publishing bold voices from untraditional spaces, and providing a platform and literary home for new talent.

“As always, the prize will have a standout line up of judges, more on that soon, who are excited to read what’s out there.

“I’m encouraging everyone to apply even if you have the threads of a story, or the first stanza of a poem – your voice matters.”

Those on the shortlist will be invited to a writers’ camp where they will learn more about the publishing process through workshops and panel talks as well as receiving one-to-one feedback from Penguin Random House UK editors and the #Merky Books team.

During the competition’s inaugural year in 2019, Hafsa Zayyan and Monika Radojevic were announced as winners.

Zayyan’s novel We Are All Birds Of Uganda and Radojevic’s poetry collection Teeth In The Back Of My Neck were published in 2021.

Last year, more than 2,000 submissions were received before Jyoti Patel was crowned the winner for her coming-of-age novel The Things That We Lost – which publishes in January 2023.

The deadline for the New Writers’ Prize is September 10.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]