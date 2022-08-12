Coldplay fans issued with heatwave advice ahead of Wembley gigs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Coldplay fans issued with heatwave advice ahead of Wembley gigs

By Press Association
August 12, 2022, 12:47 pm
Fans attending Coldplay gigs at Wembley Stadium have been given advice on how to deal with the hot temperatures (Coldplay/PA)
Fans attending Coldplay gigs at Wembley Stadium have been given advice on how to deal with the hot temperatures (Coldplay/PA)

Wembley Stadium has issued advice to fans attending Coldplay’s Music Of The Spheres world tour as temperatures are forecast to reach 35C over the weekend.

The British band are playing six shows at the London venue, which has a capacity of 90,000, between Friday and August 21.

Advice published on the Wembley Stadium website asks those attending concerts on Friday and Saturday not to arrive too early, to avoid overconsumption of alcohol, and to wear light clothing to allow the air to circulate.

The venue has also said fans can bring in a refillable plastic or aluminium water bottle – up to 500ml capacity – which they can fill at water points throughout the stadium.

Other advice includes to wear a hat, apply sunscreen and to seek shade if fans feel too hot.

Concert-goers who find themselves feeling unwell during the show are advised to “seek help from the stadium’s customer engagement or medical teams”.

The Grammy award-winning band, consisting of Chris Martin, Jonny Buckland, Guy Berryman and Will Champion, also shared the advice on their Twitter account.

After record-breaking temperatures were recorded in England last month, further hot weather is forecast for Friday and the weekend.

Temperatures could see England become hotter than parts of the Caribbean, with drought being declared for the most affected areas of the country after the driest July on record for some parts.

On July 18, temperatures of 40.3C were recorded in Coningsby, trumping the previous high of 38.7C recorded in 2019.

