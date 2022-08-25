George Ezra: Playing at Glastonbury has never got normal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment Music

George Ezra: Playing at Glastonbury has never got normal

By Press Association
August 25, 2022, 3:19 pm
George Ezra in End To End (End to End/PA)
George Ezra in End To End (End to End/PA)

George Ezra has said playing Glastonbury has never “got normal”, adding “that place is magic”.

The 29-year-old singer of hits such as Shotgun and Green Green Grass has performed at the Somerset event a number of times since 2014 and this summer made a surprise appearance on the Sunday as a special guest on the John Peel Stage.

During 2021, he embarked on a 1,200-mile walk over 95 days from Land’s End in southern England to the most northern tip of the UK mainland, John O’Groats, for a documentary.

During the film, Ezra stops off at an empty Worthy Farm, where the festival was due to be held in 2021, before the pandemic forced organisers to cancel.

Speaking to the PA news agency, Ezra said: “I think no matter what we do it’s inevitable that you get desensitised to the things that you repeat.

“I grew up going to festivals, so my first festival season I’d get to site and it would blow my mind, no matter what festival.

“And especially when they started being in Europe, America, Australia, I was just like, jaw on the floor.

Glastonbury Festival 2022
George Ezra plays a secret set on the John Peel Stage at Glastonbury in June (Ben Birchall/PA)

“But then naturally – and I can’t beat myself up for this – something happens where, come the second record, you’ve done four or five festival seasons at that point and it’s a part of how you know the world.

“But Glastonbury never got normal.

“I went this year and it still has that thing where – and I don’t often talk like this – but I believe that place is magic. It’s just special and it’s a real honour to play there.”

His documentary, titled End To End, also features acoustic performances and tracks from his number one album, Gold Rush Kid, which was released in June this year.

The singer also reflects on his relationship with his music and live performance.

The film will be released in UK and Irish cinemas for one day only on August 29.

It will be followed by a performance by Ezra broadcast live to cinemas from the premiere in London.

