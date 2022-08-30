David Bowie to be honoured with a stone on the Music Walk of Fame

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
David Bowie to be honoured with a stone on the Music Walk of Fame

By Press Association
August 31, 2022, 12:04 am
David Bowie will be honoured on The Music Walk of Fame in Camden, London (Yui Mok/PA)
David Bowie will be honoured on The Music Walk of Fame in Camden, London (Yui Mok/PA)

David Bowie is set to be honoured with a stone on the Music Walk of Fame in London.

The pioneering musician, who died in 2016, will have a stone laid in his memory on the Camden-based trail that recognises influential artists from around the world.

Bowie’s stone is to be laid opposite Camden Town Tube station, joining stones honouring the likes of The Who, Soul II Soul, Madness and Amy Winehouse.

The Music Walk of Fame was founded by Lee Bennett in 2019 and aims to recognise and celebrate music’s contribution to culture and society.

The stone will be unveiled in a ceremony on September 15, with friends, collaborators and fans of the Life On Mars? singer expected to pay tribute.

The stone’s installation coincides with the lead-up to the release of Moonage Daydream, Brett Morgen’s documentary musical hybrid film, which will be screened in Imax from September 16 and widely released in UK cinemas from September 23.

The film will look back on Bowie’s colourful life and include previously unreleased footage from his personal archives, including unseen live concert footage.

Bowie, one of the most influential and revered musicians of the 20th century, died with liver cancer on January 10 2016, two days after his 69th birthday.

Speaking about the latest addition to the Music Walk of Fame, Mr Bennett said: “David Bowie is a global influence, one of the ultimate influencers, and sooner or later we had to have him on the Music Walk Of Fame.

“Our intention is for this to be the highest honour a music figure can receive in the UK and beyond, the unveiling of David’s stone ensures that legacy.

“We have huge plans for the future, but for now let’s celebrate one of the greats of music.”

The walk is eventually set to feature hundreds of artists and personalities from the music industry, spanning the length of pavement from Chalk Farm to Mornington Crescent.

