Rapper Dave leads nominations for Rated grime awards

By Press Association
September 1, 2022, 9:02 am
Dave (Ian West/PA)
Dave (Ian West/PA)

Dave leads the way with six nominations at the Rated Awards, which celebrate UK rap and grime.

The rapper, 24, has picked up nods in the male artist category and album of the year for his number one record We’re All Alone In This Together.

His hit tracks Starlight and Clash, which features Stormzy, are also both nominated for the track of the year and video of the year awards.

Global Citizen Live – London
Little Simz has received nods in the female artist category and for her album Sometimes I Might Be Introvert (Matt Crossick/PA)

Dave, real name David Omoregie, will face competition for the prestigious album of the year award from Little Simz’s Sometimes I Might Be Introvert, Cleo Sol’s Mother Fredo’s Independence Day and Knucks’s ALPHA PLACE.

Also nominated are Kojey Radical for Reason to Smile, M Huncho’s Chasing Euphoria and Tion Wayne for Green With Envy.

In the male artist category, he will also compete against ArrDee, Central Cee, D-Block Europe, Digga D, K-Trap, M Huncho, Potter Payper, Russ Millions and Tion Wayne.

SHOWBIZ MOBO AWARDS
Cleo Sol has been nominated in the female artist category (Sean Dempsey/PA)

Meanwhile, Cleo Sol and Little Simz will go up against Mahalia, Ms Banks, Stefflon Don, Miraa May, Darkoo, Ivorian Doll as well as newcomers FLO and Dreya Mac for the female artist award.

The track of the year award also sees a strong shortlist with Baby by Aitch featuring Ashanti, Central Cee’s Obsessed With You and Russ Millions’s Reggae & Calypso featuring Buni and YV all competing for the title.

Flowers (Say My Name) by ArrDee, Je M’appelle by Benzz, Overseas by D-Block Europe featuring Central Cee, Gangsteritus by Potter Payper and Coming For You by SwitchOTR featuring A1 x J1 are all also nominated alongside Dave’s two tracks.

BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend – Coventry
Aitch’s hit track Baby featuring Ashanti is nominated for track of the year (Ian West/PA)

The awards, founded by GRM Daily, return for a seventh year and aim to showcase a broad range of up-and-coming and established artists.

The shortlist for the breakthrough award features A1 x J1, Arz, Bru-C, Clavish, Dreya Mac, Knucks, Nemzzz, Rimzee, Sainte and SwitchOTR.

GRM founder Post said: “I’m proud to be returning with our seventh Rated Awards and bringing an even more incredible show to screens this year.”

Voting is open now and will close on September 21.

The Rated Awards 2022 will return to a live ceremony held in central London in October which will be broadcast on E4.

