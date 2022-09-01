Feist leaves Arcade Fire tour following Win Butler sexual misconduct claims

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment Music

Feist leaves Arcade Fire tour following Win Butler sexual misconduct claims

By Press Association
September 2, 2022, 12:55 am
Canadian musician Feist has dropped out of her supporting slot on the current Arcade Fire tour, following allegations of sexual misconduct against the band’s frontman Win Butler (Yui Mok/PA)
Canadian musician Feist has dropped out of her supporting slot on the current Arcade Fire tour, following allegations of sexual misconduct against the band’s frontman Win Butler (Yui Mok/PA)

Canadian musician Feist has dropped out of her supporting slot on the current Arcade Fire tour, following allegations of sexual misconduct against the band’s frontman Win Butler.

The singer-songwriter said the decision had been “incredibly difficult” and that she had chosen to “distance myself from this tour (but) not this conversation”.

It comes after Butler faced accusations of sexual misconduct from four people, which were first reported by US music publication Pitchfork on Saturday.

In two statements to Pitchfork, Butler denied the allegations and said the sexual interactions he had had with the four had been consensual.

Arcade Fire recently began a major European tour, with Feist having supported them on the first two dates in Dublin, Ireland, on August 30 and 31.

But in a lengthy post on social media, Feist – whose full name is Leslie Feist and is known mononymously as Feist-, explained that she was “claiming my responsibility now and going home”.

“At a pub in Dublin, after rehearsing with my band, I read the same headline you did,” the post read.

Isle of Wight Festival 2017
Arcade Fire’s Win Butler is facing accusations of sexual misconduct from four people, which were first reported by US music publication Pitchfork (PA)

“We didn’t have any time to prepare for what was coming, let alone a chance to decide not to fly across the ocean into the belly of this situation.

“This has been incredibly difficult for me and I can only imagine how much more difficult it’s been for the people who came forward. More than anything I wish healing to those involved.”

Feist said that the situation had ignited a conversation that is “bigger than me” or her songs and “certainly bigger than any rock and roll tour”.

“To stay on tour would symbolise I was either defending or ignoring the harm caused by Win Butler and to leave would imply I was the judge and jury.”

She continued: “The last two nights on stage, my songs made this decision for me.

“I’ve always written songs to name my own subtle difficulties, aspire to my best self and claim responsibility when I need to.

“And I’m claiming my responsibility now and going home.”

Arcade Fire has been contacted for comment.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Music

Taylor Hawkins of the Foo Fighters (Yui Mok/PA)
Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins was ‘last of a dying breed’, says friend
Kendrick Lamar releases short film inspired by track We Cry Together (Yui Mok/PA)
Kendrick Lamar releases short film inspired by track We Cry Together
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck ‘couldn’t be happier’ after tying the knot (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck ‘couldn’t be happier’ after tying the knot
Bob Dylan (Isabel Infantes/PA)
Bob Dylan adds new dates to first UK tour in five years
(Glamour/Thom Kerr/PA)
I love music because it is a strong agent of change, says Willow Smith
David Bowie mural (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
David Bowie’s handwritten Starman lyrics to go under the hammer
Dave (Ian West/PA)
Rapper Dave leads nominations for Rated grime awards
Gorillaz announce release of eighth studio album Cracker Island (Peter Byrne/PA)
Gorillaz announce release of eighth studio album Cracker Island
Ellie Goulding (Ian West/PA)
Ellie Goulding to be honoured at BMI London Awards
Members of South Korean K-pop band BTS (Lee Jin-man/AP)
South Korea may conduct survey on BTS members’ military duty

More from Press and Journal

Brenda Page who was found dead in her flat in Allan Street, Aberdeen, on July 14 1978. Photo credit: Police Scotland/PA Wire.
Brenda Page murder trial: New date set for next year in Aberdeen
Supplied by Ocean Winds
Ocean Winds scholarship fund opens to north-east pupils
Loganair aircraft.
Loganair axes flights from Aberdeen and Inverness to Newquay
0
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Sex offender Picture shows; Robert Clark. Dunfermline Sheriff Court. Supplied by Police Scotland Date; 31/08/2022
Sex beast appears in court after nearly two years on the run
Mallaig lifeboat and coastguard team are attending the incident. Picture by Iain Ferguson/ The Write Image
Extensive search ongoing for man in dinghy last seen two days ago near Isle…
0
Cloddach bridge is expected to close for good.
Cloddach bridge closure is 'cutting communities in half' say campaigners
0