Elton John and Britney Spears miss out on number one spot to DJ Eliza Rose

By Press Association
September 2, 2022, 6:01 pm

Sir Elton John and Britney Spears’ new collaboration has narrowly missed out on securing the number one single title to DJ Eliza Rose.

Following a six-week climb, the rising star has claimed the top spot with her breakthrough house track B.O.T.A. (Baddest Of Them All) alongside Manchester-based DJ Interplanetary Criminal.

The song, which has been gaining momentum across the festival season, has also made Rose the first female DJ to top the Official Singles Chart in 22 years.

Sir Elton and pop superstar Spears’ much-anticipated duet, Hold Me Closer, which has soared up the charts since it was released last Friday, has placed at number three and is the most downloaded song of the week in the UK, according to the Official Charts Company.

The song mixes Sir Elton’s 1971 hit Tiny Dancer with his 1992 song The One, while parts of Don’t Go Breaking My Heart from 1976 also feature in the track.

The collaboration is Spears’ first new music in six years and her first release since the end of a 13-year conservatorship.

Speaking to OfficialCharts.com, Sir Elton said: “It’s such a thrill to see how well Hold Me Closer is connecting with fans.

“Scoring my first Official Number 1 in over a decade with Cold Heart was a wonderful feeling – I thought my days of having hit singles were behind me. But to see how much Hold Me Closer means, not only to my fans but Britney and her fans, is beyond words.

“She’s a wonderful person and artist, and hopefully the reaction to our song has made her feel how loved she is, and she’ll have the confidence to begin the next chapter of her career.”

LF SYSTEM, who had been holding on to the number one spot for weeks with Afraid To Feel, have now dropped down to number two.

Elsewhere in the Official Albums Chart, Muse have scored their seventh UK number one album with Will Of The People.

The ninth studio album from the English rock group – comprising Matt Bellamy, Chris Wolstenholme and Dominic Howard – has outsold the rest of the top 10 combined to reach the summit, racking up 51,500 chart units in its opening week, according to the Official Charts Company.

The record’s success places Muse among the likes of The Killers and The Prodigy who also boast seven chart-topping LPs apiece.

Harry Styles’ hit third album Harry’s House climbs up to second place while Ed Sheeran’s Equals takes the third spot.

DJ Khaled has also broken into the top five in the UK for the first time with his thirteenth studio album GOD DID which comes in at number four.

