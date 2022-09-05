Eurovision star Sam Ryder announces release date for debut album

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Eurovision star Sam Ryder announces release date for debut album

By Press Association
September 5, 2022, 1:01 pm
Eurovision runner-up Sam Ryder has announced his debut album, There’s Nothing But Space, Man!, will be released this autumn (Yui Mok/PA)
Eurovision runner-up Sam Ryder has announced his debut album, There’s Nothing But Space, Man!, will be released this autumn (Yui Mok/PA)

Eurovision runner-up Sam Ryder has announced that his debut album, There’s Nothing But Space, Man!, will be released this autumn.

The British singer rose to fame after he came second behind Ukraine’s Kalush Orchestra in this year’s Eurovision Song Contest, giving the UK its best result in more than 20 years.

He achieved the success with his uplifting pop song Space Man and the track features on the new album, which is due to be released on November 18.

Sam Ryder
Sam Ryder’s Eurovision song Space Man features on his new album (Eurovision/PA)

Ryder said: “This year for myself and our team has been one filled with so many blessings, opportunities and dreams coming to fruition.

“To create a body of work throughout this time representing aspects of our journey feels like the highest honour and a beautiful way to redirect the flow of energy back to the people who are making this whirlwind possible – you.

“Biggest thank yous, and I hope you enjoy it!”

The 14-track offering will also include his single Somebody and his collaboration with David Guetta and Sigala, Living Without You.

The singer has also announced a string of tour dates for 2023 which will see him play across the UK, including shows in London, Manchester, Belfast, Cardiff and Glasgow.

When the world went into lockdown in March 2020, Ryder, from Essex, began uploading covers to TikTok and caught the attention of global stars including Justin Bieber and Alicia Keys.

He later signed to the Parlophone record label, part of Warner Music Group, and released his debut EP, The Sun’s Gonna Rise, in 2021.

He was selected to compete for the UK in the Eurovision Song Contest by the BBC and global music management company TaP Music, which counts Lana Del Rey and Ellie Goulding among its clients.

His performance at the competition in Turin, Italy, in May won over the audience and topped the national jury vote with 283 points.

Due to the ongoing invasion of Ukraine by Russia, the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) decided Eurovision 2023 cannot be held in the war-torn country despite Kalush Orchestra winning this year’s competition.

As Ryder was runner-up, the EBU ruled that the United Kingdom will host the contest next year on behalf of Ukraine.

Since his Eurovision success, Ryder has performed at a number of high-profile events including the Platinum Jubilee concert at Buckingham Palace, the Formula 1 British Grand Prix at Silverstone, and the Taylor Hawkins tribute concert at Wembley Stadium over the weekend.

