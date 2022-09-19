Top hats and caped detailing among garments worn by funeral guests

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Top hats and caped detailing among garments worn by funeral guests

By Press Association
September 19, 2022, 12:42 pm
The Princess of Wales travels to the funeral (Tim Goode/PA)
The Princess of Wales travels to the funeral (Tim Goode/PA)

Mourners attending the Queen’s state funeral will have had to adhere to a strict funeral dress code, according to etiquette bible Debrett’s.

The chronicler of British society says there is a strict dress code for state funerals.

“An all black formal dress code is always respected,” the website states, adding: “Ladies wear black knee-length dresses, or coats, black hats, and may also wear face-covering veils.”

Men are said to traditionally wear military attire or “black morning coats with medals”.

Queen Elizabeth II funeral
The Princess of Wales wore a black coat dress and pearl choker (Tim Goode/PA)

The Princess of Wales opted for a black coat dress and hat with a simple veil over her face – along with the late Queen’s Japanese pearl choker necklace, the same one she wore to the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral, which was not a state funeral.

Duchess of Sussex
The Duchess of Sussex in a black dress with caped detailing (Gareth Cattermole/PA)

The Duchess of Sussex wore a similarly-shaped hat to Kate, along with a black dress with caped detailing.

The Prince of Wales and the Duke of Sussex
The Prince of Wales and the Duke of Sussex (James Manning/PA)

The King and other royals including the Princess Royal, the Prince of Wales and the Earl of Wessex all wore military uniform.

The Duke of York and the Duke of Sussex, who are no longer working royals, wore suits to the ceremony.

Princess Charlotte, Prince George, the Princess of Wales and the Queen Consort
Prince George, Princess Charlotte, the Princess of Wales and the Queen Consort (Anthony Devlin/PA)

The Queen Consort wore Queen Victoria’s Hesse Diamond Jubilee Brooch – diamonds in the shape of an open heart, with two sapphire pendants.

French President Emanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte (James Manning/PA)

French President Emmanuel Macron was one of the many heads of state paying tribute to the Queen.

He wore a classic black suit for the occasion, with his wife Brigitte in an elegant black coat – the lining suggests it is by French fashion house Louis Vuitton.

She paired the coat with sheer black tights, leather gloves and a vintage-inspired pillar box hat with a small veil.

US President Joe Biden and the First Lady Jill Biden
US President Joe Biden and the First Lady Jill Biden (Peter Byrne/PA)

US President Joe Biden accessorised his black suit with an American flag pin, white handkerchief in his pocket and held his glasses in his hand.

He was accompanied by his wife Jill, who was in a black skirt suit with bejewelled buttons. Instead of a hat, she wore a simple black headband in a bow.

Former Labour leader Tony Blair
Former Labour leader Tony Blair (James Manning/PA)

The Queen oversaw many prime ministers during her reign – one of whom was Tony Blair. The late Queen made him a knight and member of the Order of the Garter in December 2021, and he wore the order’s medal next to the lapel of his black suit.

Former prime minister Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie Johnson
Former prime minister Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie Johnson (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Former prime minister Boris Johnson was accompanied by his wife Carrie, who was wearing a square-necked black dress with gold detailing on the buttons and belt that appeared military-inspired.

According to the Evening Standard, the dress is believed to be from designer Karen Millen and rented from My Wardrobe HQ.

Jacob Rees-Mogg
Business Secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg (Andrew Milligan/PA)

A handful of male attendants chose to wear hats to the funeral, with Business Secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg opting to wear a black top hat with his morning coat and grey pinstripe trousers.

Queen Elizabeth II funeral
Welsh Secretary Robert Buckland, Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Chris Heaton-Harris and Foreign Secretary James Cleverly arrive at the funeral (Peter Byrne/PA)

Welsh Secretary Robert Buckland also wore a morning suit, with a double-breasted waistcoat and grey pinstripe trousers, and was pictured wearing a top hat as he arrived.

