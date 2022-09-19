Simon Cowell: I wouldn’t be here today if not for Kelly Clarkson’s success

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Simon Cowell: I wouldn’t be here today if not for Kelly Clarkson’s success

By Press Association
September 19, 2022, 10:24 pm
(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Simon Cowell has said he “wouldn’t be here today” if not for the success of Kelly Clarkson, as the singer was honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The music mogul said Clarkson was “one of the most loyal, talented” people he had helped throughout his career, as he spoke at the ceremony in Los Angeles on Monday.

Clarkson shot to fame after winning the inaugural series of popular US singing competition American Idol in 2002 – on which Cowell was a judge.

Kelly Clarkson Honored With a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame
The singer was honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

He was joined by fellow judges from the original series, Randy Jackson and Paula Abdul, the latter of whom also praised Clarkson before her star was unveiled.

“I remember the day we met you. I remember not just your voice but your personality,” Cowell told Clarkson.

“I didn’t realise at that point how good you were, I just liked you, and I’m so thankful.

“I can honestly say thanks to you I’m here today, genuinely, I swear to God.

Kelly Clarkson Honored With a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame
Cowell was was joined by fellow judges from the original series of American Idol, Randy Jackson and Paula Abdul (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

“Because you validated what we did – if we didn’t find a star there’s no point in doing these shows. And I could never predict what was going to happen.

“The Kelly you see in front of the camera is the Kelly you see behind the camera, she is one of the nicest, most loyal, talented people I have had the great, great fortune to help.”

Clarkson said she was pleased to “not just have yes people” around her to help and support her career, as she accepted the honour.

The singer has sold more than 25 million albums worldwide and also hosts the multi-Emmy award Kelly Clarkson Show, which is soon to begin filming its fourth season.

Kelly Clarkson Honored With a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame
Simon Cowell says he ‘wouldn’t be here today’ if not for the success of Kelly Clarkson (Jordan Strauss/AP)

In 2021 she released her ninth studio album, When Christmas Comes Around…, her first since 2017’s Grammy-nominated Meaning Of Life.

Clarkson is one of pop’s top singles artists, with 17 hits having earned multi-platinum, platinum and gold certifications around the world.

Awarded in the category of Recording, her star is the 2,733rd on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, located at 6801 Hollywood Boulevard in front of Ovation Hollywood.

