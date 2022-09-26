House of Beatles frontman John Lennon sells at auction for £279,000

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
House of Beatles frontman John Lennon sells at auction for £279,000

By Press Association
September 26, 2022, 7:40 pm
(Omega Auctions)
(Omega Auctions)

The house of Beatles frontman John Lennon has sold at auction for £279,000.

The three-bedroom semi-detached house, located at 1 Blomfield Road, in Allerton, Liverpool, reportedly played a significant role in the musical development of both Lennon and Sir Paul McCartney.

It was remembered fondly by several of Lennon’s family members for its small size, despite which members of the duo’s first band, The Quarrymen, would cram into rooms to practice.

Lennon’s mother, Julia Lennon, was notoriously less strict than his Aunt Mimi, with whom John stayed more permanently, so the house became a refuge for them to rehearse music without fear of complaints

The property was offered by music and entertainment specialists Omega Auctions, who previously sold a house that George Harrison lived in for £171,000 in a sale in November 2021.

The auction house said that the winning bidder was UK-based and had purchased the property for their daughter, a huge Beatles fan.

Auctioneer Paul Fairweather said: “This is a significant property in the history of The Beatles, famously a sanctuary for John and Paul in their Quarrymen days to come and rehearse without fear of noise complaints and to listen to the Rock n Roll records that inspired them.

“We’re very pleased with the final selling price and are excited to see what plans the new owner has for the house.”

Mr Fairweather previously described the house as having “huge historical importance” and that there had been worldwide interest in both properties.

