Matt Goss found ‘great comfort’ in Craig Revel Horwood’s comments on Strictly

By Press Association
September 26, 2022, 7:52 pm
Strictly Come Dancing contestant Matt Goss has revealed he found “comfort” in judge Craig Revel Horwood’s comments (Ray Burmiston/PA)
Strictly Come Dancing contestant Matt Goss has revealed he found "comfort" in judge Craig Revel Horwood's comments (Ray Burmiston/PA)

Matt Goss said he found “great comfort” in Strictly Come Dancing judge Craig Revel Horwood after receiving some negative feedback following his first performance on the show.

The 53-year-old singer-songwriter is competing in the 20th series of the BBC One dancing show with professional partner Nadiya Bychkova.

Speaking on the first episode of a new series of Strictly spin off Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two, Goss spoke to host Rylan Clark about the feedback he received after performing the quickstep on Saturday evening.

Despite Revel Horwood, 57, often being thought of as the judging panel’s harshest critic, the former Bros signer said: “I did find great comfort in Craig, I never thought I’d be able to say that, but he did say that he liked the routine.

“He mentioned my frame but then went on to say that I will learn about my frame, which is the whole point.”

Judge Shirley Ballas was less impressed with Goss’s performance, saying it had “potential” but suggesting he and Bychkova go back to the drawing board and work on Goss’s technique.

Goss went on to share his excitement at the fact his next dance will be a samba performed to Night Fever by the Bee Gees.

He revealed he was particularly excited about the outfit he’ll be able to wear, saying: “I like a tight suit and I can go proper tight on this. Less is less on Strictly.”

Celebrity contestant Jayde Adams also appeared on It Takes Two and spoke to Rylan about her “mind blowing” Strictly experience.

The actress and comedian said: “It is the most incredible thing I have ever done. It is mind blowing.

“You think you know what it’s going to be like and you have a little idea but just the machine behind it as well.

“The people on this show are so talented and that’s from people that are on in front of the camera and everyone that is behind the camera as well. It’s like you don’t have to worry about anything.”

She added: “It’s so overwhelming, I feel so lucky.”

Adams, 37, is partnered with professional Karen Hauer, making them the show’s second female same-sex couple, as Katya Jones was paired with Olympic gold medallist boxer Nicola Adams in 2020.

Rylan revealed that Adams and Hauer will be dancing the tango to Rumour Has It by Adele on Saturday night.

Adams, who used to be an Adele tribute act, could hardly contain her excitement and joked with Rylan: “I’m just a lip filler away from being Adele.”

Strictly Come Dancing continues on BBC One.

Editor's Picks