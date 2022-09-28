Family of Avicii form venture with Swedish media company to continue DJ’s legacy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment Music

Family of Avicii form venture with Swedish media company to continue DJ’s legacy

By Press Association
September 28, 2022, 2:01 pm
Avicii (Cim Ek/PA)
Avicii (Cim Ek/PA)

The family and estate of Avicii have announced a Swedish entertainment company has acquired majority ownership of the late DJ and producer’s master recordings and publishing.

The deal will be a joint venture between Avicii’s family and estate, who will maintain 25% ownership while Pophouse Entertainment acquires 75% ownership, to continue his legacy throughout the world.

They have previously collaborated together to create an interactive tribute museum in Stockholm, titled the Avicii Experience, which opened in February.

The Swedish music star, real name Tim Bergling, took his own life in April 2018 in Muscat, Oman, at the age of 28.

Avicii(Bjorn Terring/PA)

The agreement will allow the late DJ’s parents, Klas Bergling and Anki Liden, to focus more time on the Tim Bergling Foundation, which they founded to support people and organisations in the field of mental illness and suicide prevention.

Klas Bergling said: “Pophouse has presented a concrete concept and proposal for the long-term care and development of Tim’s musical heritage.

“Through this deal, we are also securing the Tim Bergling Foundation’s long-term finances, creating opportunity to act decisively on the Foundation’s commitments to supporting such important issues as mental health and well-being of young people.

“Working with the Tim Bergling Foundation is a full-time commitment for us.

“The foundation has only been running for a few years and much needs to be done for a long time to come.”

Pophouse Entertainment is known for its development of brand-building enterprises in music and entertainment, such as the new critically acclaimed ABBA Voyage show in London.

The chief executive officer of Pophouse, Per Sundin, first signed Avicii to Universal Sweden in 2010, when he was the chief executive of the company (photo by Tobias Regell)

The chief executive officer of Pophouse, Per Sundin, first signed Avicii to Universal Sweden in 2010, when he was the chief executive of the company.

Sundin said: “Tim was not only one of the world’s best DJs, he was an extremely productive genius who always went his own way, mixing genres, challenging conventions and creating music history.

“I followed his whole journey, and it is with honour and pride that I and the entire Pophouse company, together with the Bergling family, will nurture and introduce his music to new generations of listeners in all parts of the world.”

Avicii first rose to prominence in 2011 with his Grammy-nominated single Levels and he was nominated again in 2012 for his collaboration with David Guetta on their track Sunshine.

He was further propelled into stardom with the release of his megahit Wake Me Up in 2013 as part of his debut studio album True and he released his second album, Stories, in 2015.

He collaborated with an array of music stars during his career including Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, Nile Rodgers, Adam Lambert and Rita Ora as well as producing for the likes of Madonna, Coldplay, David Guetta and Tiesto.

The artist’s third and final album, Tim, was released posthumously in 2019 with the proceeds going to the Tim Bergling Foundation.

This comes after Pophouse acquired the master recordings and publishing assets of the back catalogue of Swedish House Mafia, and formed a joint venture with the trio’s members to develop and amplify their brand worldwide.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Music

Sarah Harding (Ian West/PA)
Girls Aloud members to host fundraising gala in honour of Sarah Harding
Fans ‘spend time in the musical mind’ of Taylor Hawkins at LA tribute concert (Scarlet Page/MBC/PA)
Fans ‘spend time in the musical mind’ of Taylor Hawkins at LA tribute concert
Duchess of Sussex’s Archetypes podcast to return as royal mourning period ends (Chris Jackson/PA)
Duchess of Sussex’s Archetypes podcast to return as royal mourning period ends
Works by David Hockney and Rankin to be sold in anonymous auction for WaterAid (WaterAid/Issy Oakes/PA)
Works by David Hockney and Rankin to be sold in anonymous auction for WaterAid
Director: Video for Sir Elton John and Britney Spears’ collab was ’emotional’ (Alamy/PA)
Hold Me Closer director: Sir Elton John and Britney Spears collab was emotional
Messages written on the David Bowie mural in Brixton, south London. Bowie’s lyrics to Starman have gone under the hammer (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
David Bowie’s handwritten Starman lyrics sell for five times auction estimate
Sir Bryn Terfel will soon perform in Aberdeen.
Sir Bryn Terfel will be joined by his wife - once harpist to King…
0
Emeli Sande was one of the stand-out artists at True North. All pictures by Wullie Marr/ DC Thomson.
Aberdeen's True North breaks box office records as thousands flock to gigs
0
Will.i.am has spoken about his friendship with Britney Spears (Ian West/PA)
Will.i.am says Britney Spears ‘deserves the best’ and hints at new collaboration
Shakira (Yui Mok/PA)
Shakira to face trial accused of £13m tax fraud in Spain

More from Press and Journal

Shahrin Jannat
Missing teenager Shahrin Jannat believed to be in Aberdeen
0
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Murder trail day 11 tag. Picture shows; Renee MacRae murder trial Day 11. Inverness. Supplied by DCT Design Date; Unknown
Renee MacRae murder accused's defence tells jury allegations against client 'so grotesque it is…
Richie Ramsay is still wary of complacency after his fourth tour win.
Richie Ramsay wary of complacency as he aims high at the Dunhill Links
CR0038474 Bosies is closing down their charity shop at the end of October. In anticipation for this, they are selling everything and have put up Christmas decorations. Pictured is fundraiser Val Morrison. Pic by Chris Sumner Taken..............26/9/22
It's already Christmas at Bosies charity shop in Aberdeen, despite store being due to…
0
Kynoch Park, home of Keith FC.
Aberdeenshire Shield: Keith v Inverurie postponed again
Rory McIlroy's disappointment at not winning The 150th Open has faded with perspective, he says.
Rory McIlroy has no regrets about The 150th Open and will treasure all his…

Editor's Picks