Home Entertainment

Leeds Playhouse leads UK Theatre Awards nominations

By Press Association
September 28, 2022, 5:11 pm
Leeds Playhouse has received five UK Theatre Awards nominations (Robert Lazenby/Alamy/PA)
Leeds Playhouse has received five UK Theatre Awards nominations (Robert Lazenby/Alamy/PA)

Leeds Playhouse leads the nominations for the UK Theatre Awards 2022, with nods in five categories.

The awards honour and celebrate the achievements of theatre across the UK, recognising the contributions UK Theatre members make to the industry.

The 2022 shortlist includes nominees from across the UK including Leeds Playhouse, Sheffield’s Crucible Theatre, as well as actors Giles Terera and Henry Goodman.

Leeds playhouse has received a total of five nominations in five different categories – including best performance in a play, best play revival and best director.

While the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield has received two nominations in the best director category, for Rock/Paper/Scissors co-directed by Robert Hastie, Anthony Lau and Elin Schofield and Typical Girls, directed by Roisin McBrinn.

In total, there are four female directors nominated for the best director award, meanwhile this year’s outstanding contribution to British theatre award will go to Sarah Holmes, former chief executive of The New Wolsey Theatre in Ipswich.

British actors Terera, 45, and Goodman, 72, have each received a nomination in the category for best performance in a play, for their roles in The Meaning Of Zong and Murder On The Orient Express respectively.

They are up against Eithne Browne for her performance in Maggie May and Leah St Luce in Black Love.

After a two-year hiatus due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the UK Theatre Awards ceremony will take place at the Guildhall in London where the winners will be announced.

The event, taking place on October 23, will be hosted by star of the stage Courtney Bowman who is best known for her role as Fatimah in Everybody’s Talking About Jamie at the Crucible and Apollo Theatre.

Speaking about this year’s awards, UK Theatre presidents Stephanie Sirr and Jon Gilchrist said: “Following an incredibly challenging few years due to the pandemic, theatres across the UK have had to work harder than ever to continue to provide for their local communities, to keep their doors open and to keep making the inspiring work they present.

“Theatres provide so much more than just entertainment. In towns across the UK they are often a central hub, a space for people to feel welcome and included.

“That’s why it’s more important than ever that we come together on the 23rd October to recognise and celebrate everything that they do.

“This year’s nominations reflect a multifaceted variety of voices, highlighting the diversity and quality of shows presented across the UK. It is brilliant to see so much upcoming talent among the nominees as well as all four nations being represented.”

As part of the ceremony, the winner of the award for the UK’s most welcoming theatre will also be announced, with Dundee Rep and Scottish Dance Theatre, Leeds Playhouse and Ipswich’s New Wolsey Theatre all in the running following the shortlist announcement last month.

New for 2022 is the decision to split the nominees into ‘on stage’ and ‘off stage’ categories, a move instated to “reflect the contemporary priorities of the UK’s theatre industry”.

As part of the new arrangement, UK Theatre members now have more involvement in the nomination process, and are able to put forward shows and individuals for nomination and submit applications for an off stage award.

The UK Theatre Awards will take place at the Guildhall in London on October 23.

Editor's Picks