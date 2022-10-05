Rihanna ‘nervous, but excited’ to perform at the 2023 Super Bowl halftime show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Rihanna ‘nervous, but excited’ to perform at the 2023 Super Bowl halftime show

By Press Association
October 5, 2022, 3:53 am
Rihanna has admitted she is “nervous” about performing at next year’s Super Bowl halftime show, but is “looking forward” to the experience.

News of the multi award-winning singer’s starring role in one of the biggest nights of the US sporting calendar was announced by the NFL last month.

Following the reveal, the singer, 34, shared a photo of her hand holding an American football on Instagram and Twitter.

Asked how she felt about the performance while out grocery shopping in Los Angeles on Tuesday, she told US outlet TMZ, “I’m nervous…but I’m excited”.

Rihanna is expected to be joined by special guests for the show, which is the Barbadian singer’s first major live performance in many years, but she declined to comment further on details.

She previously declined to perform in the 2019 Super Bowl halftime show out of solidarity with former US football player Colin Kaepernick, who became recognised around the world for taking a knee to protest racial injustice in the US.

The show has previously been headlined by global superstars including The Weeknd, Shakira and Jennifer Lopez.

2022 saw Californian rap powerhouses Dr Dre and Snoop Dogg take the title slot, joined by Mary J Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and 50 Cent.

Apple Music has been confirmed as the sponsor for the 2023 Superbowl, taking over from Pepsi.

Editor's Picks