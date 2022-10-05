Love Island’s Ekin-Su Culculoglu signs up for Dancing On Ice 2023

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Love Island’s Ekin-Su Culculoglu signs up for Dancing On Ice 2023

By Press Association
October 5, 2022, 8:35 am
Love Island winner Ekin-Su Culculoglu has signed up for the new series of Dancing On Ice (Ian West/PA)
Love Island winner Ekin-Su Culculoglu has signed up for the new series of Dancing On Ice (Ian West/PA)

Love Island winner Ekin-Su Culculoglu has signed up for Dancing On Ice, it has been revealed.

The 28-year-old Turkish actress, from Essex, won ITV2’s dating series alongside Italian business owner Davide Sanclimenti, 27, in the summer.

Now she joins the celebrity line-up for the skating show when it returns in 2023.

In a video revealing her participation, shown on Good Morning Britain, the TV star said: “I can’t wait to get myself on the ice and skate. Stay tuned, and see you on the ice.”

Her ice stint follows recent news that she and Sanclimenti have also signed up to do a new travel spin-off programme for ITV2.

The two-part series, titled Ekin-Su & Davide: Homecomings, will follow Sanclimenti returning to Italy and his hometown of Frosinone, Lazio, with Culculoglu by his side.

Before they meet the family, the business owner will give the actress a taste of Italy as they embark on a whistle-stop tour of the city of Verona, made famous by Romeo and Juliet.

They will then travel through the Tuscan valley and eventually jet off to Culculoglu’s hometown in Turkey.

According to reports, Sanclimenti turned down an offer to appear in Dancing On Ice, reportedly telling The Sun: “I have so much going on and I can’t commit to something every day, and when I do something I want to do it properly.”

Dancing On Ice’s line-up so far also includes former EastEnders star Patsy Palmer and football star John Fashanu.

The forthcoming series will see 11 celebrities take to the ice in the hopes of being crowned champion, following in the fancy footsteps of the likes of Jake Quickenden, James Jordan, Joe Swash and this year’s winner, Regan Gascoigne.

