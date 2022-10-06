Sarah Brightman: the measure of any artist is how they inspire the future

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment Music

Sarah Brightman: the measure of any artist is how they inspire the future

By Press Association
October 6, 2022, 8:33 pm Updated: October 6, 2022, 11:17 pm
Sarah Brightman: the measure of any artist is how they inspire the future (Yui Mok/PA)
Sarah Brightman: the measure of any artist is how they inspire the future (Yui Mok/PA)

World-famous soprano Sarah Brightman has said “the measure of any artist is how they inspire the future” as she was honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame.

The singer said she hoped to inspire others “as I have been from those before me” at the ceremony in Los Angeles on Thursday.

Brightman is the world’s biggest-selling soprano, having pioneered the classical crossover music movement, and is famed for possessing a vocal range of over three octaves.

She made her West End musical theatre debut 1981, in Cats, and met composer Andrew Lloyd Webber, before going on to star in several Broadway musicals, including the world-renowned The Phantom of the Opera on both West End and Broadway.

The pair were briefly married in 1984 before separating in 1990, though they remain on friendly terms.

She was joined at the ceremony on Thursday by US actresses Kristin Chenoweth and Emilie Kouatchou, and choreographer Anthony Van Laast, who gave remarks ahead of the presentation.

In her own speech, Brightman said: “The Walk of Fame, it is indeed a fitting name for how we arrive on this glittering sidewalk.

“Anyone who has set foot on the stage knows that the road to an occasion such as this is taken step by step.

“Each step moving one onto higher levels and greater achievements, the hard work the navigation the sacrifice and although true these are grand words.

“Because none of these actions we decide on come without being inspired, and inspiration in all its forms arrives from something that has already been.”

She continued: “The measure of any artist is how they inspire the future, and today has allowed me to take a sweet honourable step on the sidewalk, to hopefully inspire others as I have been from those before me.”

Brightman thanked her mother and father who had introduced her to the arts and provided for her at the start of her career.

She also singled out the “indomitable” Lloyd Webber for creating her breakout parts and other collaborators including Swedish pop sensation Abba, before thanking the rest of her family.

“Believe me, today we are all in this star together,” she said.

Born and raised in Berkhamsted, England, Brightman began singing and dancing at the age of three, and began her career as a member of the television dance troupe, Hot Gossip, releasing several successful disco hit singles as a solo performer.

Brightman remains among the world’s most prominent performers, with global sales of 30 million units having received more than 180 gold and platinum awards in over 40 countries.

She has been invited to perform at high-profile prestigious events around the world including the 2007 Concert For Diana and The Kennedy Centre Honours.

Brightman is also the first artist to have been invited to perform the theme song at the Olympic Games on two occasions.

Later this month, she will entertain her “first exclusive Las Vegas engagement” at The Venetian Resort.

Her star is the 2,736th on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and is awarded in the category of Live Theatre/ Live Performance.

It is located at 6243 Hollywood Boulevard in front of The Pantages Theatre.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Music

Line of Duty star Vicky McClure (right) on stage with the BBC’s Our Dementia Choir (Jacob King/PA)
Vicky McClure’s dementia choir to release debut single
Hans Zimmer (Lee Kirby/PA)
Composer Hans Zimmer to reimagine his most famous film themes on new album
Justin Bieber is meant to perform in Aberdeen next year.
Justin Bieber postpones UK tour - including Aberdeen date
Boyzlife Aberdeen
Keith Duffy on finding his voice with Boyzlife and playing Aberdeen
Fleetwood Mac memorabilia items to go under the hammer in US auction (Julien’s Auctions/PA)
Fleetwood Mac memorabilia to go under the hammer in US
Poster for Aberdeen Folk Club's 60th celebrations
Aberdeen Folk Club which played host to legends Billy Connolly and Gerry Rafferty celebrates…
Gary Barlow, Howard Donald and Mark Owen of Take That (Ian Vogler/Daily Mirror)
Take That may begin recording ninth album early next year, says Mark Owen
Beverley Knight to star as suffragette leader Emmeline Pankhurst in new musical (Ian West/PA)
Beverley Knight to star as suffragette leader Emmeline Pankhurst in musical
Khloe Kardashian has told Kanye West to ‘stop tearing Kimberly down’ online (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Khloe Kardashian tells Kanye West to ‘stop tearing Kimberly down’ online
Vagrant Real Estate, aka Nick Cronin, Aberdonian producer and DJ.
YouTube channel launched to shine a light on vibrant Aberdeen creative scene

Most Read

1
The crew of the Guiding Star were rescued in the North Sea. Image: MCA.
WATCH: Eight crew members rescued from North Sea after Peterhead fishing boat sinks after…
2
Staff, including Dillan James Carter on right, leave the cinema. Picture by Chris Sumner/DCT Media
Heartbroken Belmont Filmhouse staff describe moment ‘strangers came in and said we’d lost our…
2
3
CR0027315 An ambulance at A&E Accident and Emergency, ARI, Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. Picture by Kami Thomson / DCT Media 29-03-2021`
Fury as Aberdeen pensioner with broken hip forced to take taxi to hospital after…
4
anti-social behaviour
Chainsaws and fishing gear stolen from shed in Lhanbryde
5
Union Terrace Gardens in Aberdeen could be reopening "within weeks". Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
‘We are getting close… and I mean very close’: Union Terrace Gardens FULL reopening…
6
6
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin exchanges words with Hibs' Ryan Porteous at Easter Road.
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin receives EIGHT-match ban from Scottish FA for Ryan Porteous comments
7
The High Court in Edinburgh.
Remorseless Christmas Day rapist jailed for seven years
8
To go with story by Adele Merson. Health Secretary Humza Yousaf has failed to comment on a potential 10-year timeline to fully restore maternity services in Moray. Picture shows; Dr Gray's Hospital in Elgin and Health Secretary Humza Yousaf. . N/A. Supplied by DCT Media. Date; Unknown
Moray maternity campaigners to get update after years without answers
9
Banffshire and Banffshire Coast
Aberdeenshire Council leader branded ‘village fool’ as administration strained over lack of official plan
10
Council bosses have pledged that "anything not right will be rectified" after "serious concerns" were raised about damage to granite steps and the quality of work at Union Terrace Gardens. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
Damaged granite at £30m UTG site put down to ‘inevitable snagging’ by council chiefs
2

More from Press and Journal

North Sea platform at sunset.
Nearly 900 North Sea blocks up for grabs in 33rd UK oil and gas…
Ross County manager Malky Mackay.
Malky Mackay heartened by ownership and honesty of Ross County players in wake of…
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin has challenged his side to eradicate vulnerability at set-pieces
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin welcomes selection headache for New Firm derby... but won't be…
Inverness head coach Billy Dodds.
Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds hails impact of 'revelation' Cammy Harper
Worrying Abut Money has been created to help people struggling to make ends meet. Image: PA.
Interactive online tool for money support launched in Moray
Martin MacDougall has been picking up litter in Inverness city centre for 35 years. Image: Martin MacDougall/ Facebook.
Inverness street cleaner sweeps up 35 years in the job
Shetland coastal erosion site
Prehistoric pottery and mysterious stone box gathered in Shetland to protect them from coastal…
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin during the 3-2 loss to Motherwell.
'Extremely disappointed' Aberdeen to appeal Jim Goodwin's eight-match ban
Shetland flag waving in the air
Should Shaetlan be recognised as a language? UHI working on groundbreaking Shetland language plan
Justin Bieber is meant to perform in Aberdeen next year.
Justin Bieber postpones UK tour - including Aberdeen date

Editor's Picks