‘Rest easy friend’ – Boyzone remember Stephen Gately 13 years after his death

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment Music

‘Rest easy friend’ – Boyzone remember Stephen Gately 13 years after his death

By Press Association
October 10, 2022, 4:11 pm
Boyzone paid tribute to Stephen Gately (Boyzone/PA)
Boyzone paid tribute to Stephen Gately (Boyzone/PA)

Boyzone star Ronan Keating has spoken of his “heavy heart” on the 13th anniversary of bandmate Stephen Gately’s death.

Irish pop star Gately died at his holiday home in Majorca in 2009, aged 33, as a result of an undiagnosed heart condition.

Keating marked the occasion by sharing a collection of photos from their early years on Instagram.

One pictured Boyzone meeting the King – who was Prince of Wales at the time – and others showed them performing on stage or posing during photoshoots.

Keating wrote: “13 years and doesn’t get any easier because I know how much living ya had in ya. Miss ya dude. A heavy heart.”

Fellow Boyzone star Keith Duffy wrote: “13 years my guardian Angel! I’ll never meet another living soul who loved me as unconditionally and honestly as my buddy Steo!

“Miss you every single day I had your brothers family with me for a Special moment last night. Keep an eye on me brother.”

Bandmate Mikey Graham simply tweeted: “You’re never forgotten stephen. Rest easy friend.”

Fellow pop star Peter Andre and BBC Radio 2 Breakfast Show host Zoe Ball were among those who shared messages of support for the group.

Gately, Keating, Duffy, Graham and Shane Lynch rose to fame in the Irish boyband in the 1990s, selling millions of albums and releasing hit singles including Words, A Different Beat and No Matter What.

After Gately’s death the group continued as a four-piece and released a farewell album, Thank You & Goodnight, in 2018.

It featured a song in tribute to Gately, a reworking of a demo he recorded in 2002 featuring his vocals.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Music

Shakira becomes latest celebrity to voice support for women of Iran (Yui Mok/PA)
Shakira becomes latest celebrity to voice support for women of Iran
Sir Ringo Starr ‘on the road again’ after Covid-19 recovery (Chris Pizzello/AP)
Sir Ringo Starr ‘on the road again’ after Covid-19 recovery
Dannii Minogue has spoken about how she has changed when she became a mother (Peter Byrne/PA)
Dannii Minogue reveals how life changed when she became a mother
Liverpool has vowed to throw the ‘best party ever’ as the city begins putting its plans into action to host the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest (Peter Byrne/PA)
Now the hard work begins: Liverpool swings into action ahead of Eurovision 2023
Fearne Cotton: I quite happily don’t have an opinion on a lot of things (David Jensen/PA)
Fearne Cotton: I quite happily don’t have an opinion on a lot of things
Melanie C (Ian West/PA)
Mel C says current UK economic situation is ‘a flipping disgrace’
Sam Ryder finished second in the final of the Eurovision Song Contest in Italy (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Liverpool to host Eurovision Song Contest in 2023
Crowds cheer on Boyzlife at Aberdeen Music Hall. Picture Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Gallery: Were you at Boyzlife's concert in Aberdeen?
Harry Styles (Ian West/PA)
Harry Styles claims biggest single and album of the year so far
Boyzlife performing at the Music Hall.
REVIEW: Boyzlife brought 90s and 00s nostalgia to Aberdeen

Most Read

1
The flights between London City and Aberdeen will operate on the Embraer E190 aircraft. Image: Aberdeen International Airport.
New flights from Aberdeen to London City to operate this winter
2
To go with story by Keith Findlay. small business focus Picture shows; Nick Underhill, owner of Aberdeenshire Logs. Insch. Supplied by Nick Underhill Date; 08/10/2022
Chopping wood kindled business idea for north-east entrepreneur
3
Nicola Sturgeon plans £20bn oil fund for independence as Aberdeen becomes green energy capital
4
Plans for a new Union Street restaurant and Macduff Co-op feature in our latest instalment of Planning Ahead
New Aberdeen city centre restaurant in the works, Co-op planned for Macduff and Deeside…
5
Bannor Masson.
Unpaid work for man who sucker-punched female police officer
6
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin in the stands at Tannadice. Image: Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock (13449053ci)
Aberdeen fan view: Honesty does not pay off for Dons duo Jim Goodwin and…
7
Laura Christie, from Bucksburn, is rasing awareness of vulval cancer and encouraging people to get checked out if they think something is wrong with their bodies. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen woman raising awareness of rare vulval cancer following mum’s death
8
P&J Live in Aberdeen is powered by .
All you need to know as sold-out Floating Offshore Wind event comes to Aberdeen
9
Meadow Crescent in Elgin was cordoned off. Image: Jasperimage.
Teenager charged after 24-year-old injured in Elgin assault
10
Liam Fraser threatened to release sex videos involving his former partner on to the internet.
Aberdeen man threatened to publish sex videos involving ex-girlfriend

More from Press and Journal

File photo dated 17/5/20121 of British Airways planes at Heathrow Airport. British Airways and Ryanair are under investigation over whether they breached consumer laws by not offering refunds for flights that were operating but customers could not take due to the Covid pandemic. Issue date: Wednesday June 9, 2021. PA Photo. The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said the companies may have needed to issue refunds for flights that took place but were not allowed for non-essential travel. The watchdog will be writing to both airlines as part of an investigation. See PA story CONSUMER Travel. Photo credit should read: Steve Parsons/PA Wire
British Airways flight diverted to Aberdeen as passenger falls ill onboard
Bethany Watt was last seen at 10.30pm on Monday.
Police search for missing teen Bethany Watt, 16, last seen in Fraserburgh
Car on roof on Crown Street with police at the scene
Man and woman in hospital after car lands on roof on Crown Street in…
Kevin Stewart, minister for mental wellbeing and social care, was attending a drag bingo event at Cheerz bar in the early hours of Monday morning when an argument ensued with another man. Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson.
Aberdeen MSP Kevin Stewart involved in city nightclub 'argument'
Supporters of Belmont Filmhouse gathered in Aberdeen to come up with a plan to save the cinema (Photo: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson)
Scott Begbie: People power can stop the Belmont Filmhouse fading to black
4 January 2020. Bellslea Park, Fraserburgh, Aberdeenshire, Scotland. This is from the Breedon Highland League Match between Fraserburgh FC and Turriff United FC. PICTURE CONTENT:- L Turriff Capotain 5 - Cameron Bowden and R - Fraserburgh 3 Greg Buchan
Fraserburgh's Greg Buchan hoping for better Aberdeenshire Shield experience
P&J Live in Aberdeen is powered by .
All you need to know as sold-out Floating Offshore Wind event comes to Aberdeen
Aberdeen's Ross McCrorie looks dejected after scoring an own goal to make it 4-0 Dundee United.
Aberdeen's confidence will not be rocked by Tannadice defeat, says assistant manager Lee Sharp
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin in the stands at Tannadice. Image: Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock (13449053ci)
Neil Drysdale: Angry players and managers should turn the other cheek rather than use…
Bridge of Don Thistle's Sam Muirhead, right, is pursues by Banchory St. Ternan's Greg Milne. Picture by Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
North Region Junior football: Bridge of Don Thistle boss Lewis Muirhead thinks top-flight is…

Editor's Picks