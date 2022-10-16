Roman Kemp: Ed Sheeran gave me advice to help battle depression

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Roman Kemp: Ed Sheeran gave me advice to help battle depression

By Press Association
October 16, 2022, 12:46 pm
Roman Kemp has revealed that Ed Sheeran has helped him battle his depression (Matt Crossick/PA)
Roman Kemp has revealed that Ed Sheeran has helped him battle his depression (Matt Crossick/PA)

Roman Kemp has revealed that advice he received from his friend, singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran, has helped him through his battle with depression.

The 29-year-old Capital Breakfast presenter has previously spoken candidly about his mental health struggles and last year released a documentary looking at the mental health crisis affecting young men.

Speaking to the Sunday Mirror, Kemp said: “Ed told me there’s dirty water at the top and the more you let it flow it turns into clear water.

“Each time I speak about how I feel, the water gets clearer.”

In March 2021, Kemp released a documentary on BBC Three titled Roman Kemp: Our Silent Emergency, after the death of his friend, and Capital Radio producer, Joe Lyons.

Reflecting on the death of his friend, Kemp, who is the son of Spandau Ballet star Martin Kemp, said: “I’m still processing his death.

“Every day I step foot back in the Capital studios, I’m back in the worst situation I have ever lived in my life. I have flashbacks all the time.”

He added: “Per one suicide, 140 people are affected. Joe’s affected a lot of people. I’m sure he’ll be proud of what we’re doing but I still f****** hate him for it. He was the furthest thing from a suicidal person.

“Some people don’t wear a mask, others do. The majority put a mask on and we don’t have a clue what’s going on.”

In the documentary, Kemp revealed that he had considered taking his own life after battling depression for more than a decade.

Kemp met 31-year-old Sheeran through the music industry and has a tattoo on his leg drawn by the Shape Of You singer.

Despite usually being found behind the mic, Kemp has also appeared on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! and Celebrity Gogglebox.

Kemp is set to release a book – Are You Really Okay? – later this month, which will tackle the stigma around mental health and see the radio host open up further about his own difficult experiences.

