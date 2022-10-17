EastEnders actress Lacey Turner named all-time icon at 2022 Inside Soap awards

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
EastEnders actress Lacey Turner named all-time icon at 2022 Inside Soap awards

By Press Association
October 17, 2022, 7:13 pm
EastEnders actress Lacey Turner named all-time icon at 2022 Inside Soap awards (Matt Crossick/PA)
EastEnders actress Lacey Turner named all-time icon at 2022 Inside Soap awards (Matt Crossick/PA)

EastEnders’ Lacey Turner has been awarded the all-time icon gong at the Inside Soap Awards, on a night where the long-running soap dominated the field.

The actress, who plays Stacey Slater, was given the top accolade at the annual ceremony, which saw more than 90,000 votes cast across a broad spread of categories.

EastEnders also racked up several major wins, including the highly sought-after best soap award, best actress, best showstopper and best newcomer.

The ceremony returned this year as an in-person event after two years of being online, and marks 30 years of Inside Soap magazine.

Turner has won the best actress award six times previously since her debut performance as Stacey in 2004, was praised for her “heartfelt” portrayal of the character.

“As a six-time winner of our best actress prize, it’s perhaps no surprise that Lacey takes home our all-time icon’ award,” said Inside Soap editor, Gary Gillatt.

“Ever since her EastEnders debut in 2004, Lacey’s heartfelt performance as Stacey Slater – taking her from troubled teenager to lion-hearted young mum – has touched soap fans everywhere.

“Long may it continue.”

Turner’s co-star Gillian Wright took home the 2022 best actress trophy, for her portrayal of Jean Slater.

Jean’s trip to Southend while in the grip of her bipolar disorder also won best showstopper, the prize awarded to a significant episode.

Heather Peace, who plays Eve Unwin in EastEnders was named best newcomer.

Elsewhere, Emmerdale, which celebrated its 50th birthday this week, also picked up a string of accolades.

Mark Charnock was awarded best actor for his portrayal of Marlon Dingle’s fight back from a debilitating stroke, which was also named best storyline.

Inside Soap Awards 2022 – London
Mark Charnock was awarded Best Actor for his portrayal of Marlon Dingle’s fight back from a debilitating stroke, which was also named Best Storyline (Matt Crossick/PA)

Marlon’s relationship with Rhona Dingle, played by Zoe Henry, was celebrated as best romance.

Emmerdale’s Paige Sandhu was also crowned best villain for the second year running, for her performance as serial killer Meena Jutla.

The show’s milestone anniversary was also recently celebrated by the King at the National Television Awards, who sent a special message to the cast and crew.

Coronation Street’s wildly popular Dame Maureen Lipman was again awarded best comic performance for her role as the acid-tongued Evelyn Plummer.

Meanwhile Isabella Flanagan, who plays Hope Stape on the show, won best young performance, beating her real-life older sister, three-time winner Amelia Flanagan, who plays Emmerdale’s April Windsor, to the prize.

Hollyoaks’ Anna Passey and Kieron Richardson were named best double act thanks to the team-up of their long-running characters Sienna Blake and Ste Hay.

Australian soap Neighbours, which screened its final episode in July, was commemorated as best daytime soap, with show stalwart Stefan Dennis, who played Paul Robinson, named best daytime star.

Inside Soap Awards 2022 – London
Coronation Street’s Dame Maureen Lipman was again awarded Best Comic Performance for her role as the acid-tongued Evelyn Plummer (Matt Crossick/PA)

“An even spread of wins across Britain’s favourite TV shows is testament to a great year of soap,” said Mr Gillatt.

“It’s interesting to see, after a host of ambitious, stunt-packed episodes, that it was the more human-scale dramas and performance that really won through – with Marlon’s story in Emmerdale and Jean’s in EastEnders.

“That said, fans also enjoyed their slice of murderous mayhem from Emmerdale’s Meena, too.”

